No electricity in Raipur cricket stadium ahead of IND vs AUS T20I, here’s why

Ahead of the crucial fourth T20I clash between India and Australia today at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, there has been no electricity in parts of the stadium. Reason being the hefty electricity bill not paid since 2009.

The stadium has an outstanding bill of Rs 3.16 crore, as a result of which the electricity connection had been cut in the venue five years ago. However, a temporary connection was installed at Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association request, but it’s only available to the spectators’ gallery and boxes. In this shortage of electricity, the floodlight during the thrilling match would be managed using a generator.

In 2018, there was a state of commotion when athletes participating in a half-marathon witnessed no electricity supply at the stadium. It was then announced that the bill hadn’t been paid since 2009, and is outstanding at ₹ 3.16 crore.



Post construction of the stadium, the Public Works Department (PWD) took over the responsibility for its maintenance whereas the remaining expenses were to be borne by the Sports Department. Amid this major concern, the two departments have been blaming each other for the unpaid electricity bill which had led to the power cut.

Several notices by the power company have been sent to PWD and Sports Department to clear the dues, but no payment has been made yet.



Three international cricket matches have been played in the stadium since the power connection was cut in 2018.



Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh media coordinator Tarunesh Singh Parihar said they are doubtful about hosting cricket matches with respect to facing critical problems. He said that for big matches, they use generators as an alternative arrangement.