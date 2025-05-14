The IPL 2025 is scheduled to resume on May 17 with Match 58 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, former India captain has urged BCCI to hold rest of IPL 2025 quietly.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has requested the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to conduct the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) in a subdued manner. The IPL 2025 is scheduled to resume on May 17 with Match 58 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As preparations for the IPL restart commence, Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to host the matches without loud music and DJs, given the recent loss of lives amid escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, affecting numerous families.

What Sunil Gavaskar said?

“What I would really like to see is. These are the last few matches, we have had about 60 games or thereabouts. I think it is the last 15 or 16 games. I would sincerely hope, because of what has happened and some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would like that there is no music. Let's not have the DJS screaming in the middle of an over,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Gavaskar emphasised the importance of respecting the sentiments of families who have suffered losses.

“None of that. Let the games be played. Let the crowds come in. Let's just have a tournament, the balance of a tournament. It's just no dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket would be a really nice way to respect the sentiment of the families who have lost their near and dear ones,” he added.

Gavaskar on IPL suspension

The former India captain also justified the decision to suspend the tournament for a week, citing that sports couldn't proceed amidst heightened tensions at the border.

When IPL was suspended?

The IPL 2025 was paused for a week following attacks by Pakistan in northern India during Match 58 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala. Consequently, the match was halted mid-game and will be replayed on May 24 in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, the remainder of the IPL will also overlap with the international calendar, raising concerns about the availability of players from England, South Africa, and Australia.