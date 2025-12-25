No cricketer among Arjuna awardees this year; Yogasana makes debut, Hockey's Hardik Singh in Khel Ratna list

Karnataka: 1 dead, several injured in blast near Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace
SPORTS
For the first time in years, no cricketer will receive the Arjuna Award, with a Yogasana athlete set to be honoured instead. The awards list also features a major hockey highlight as Hardik Singh has been nominated for the prestigious Khel Ratna, marking a shift in sporting recognition.
Hardik Singh, the vice-captain of the Indian hockey team, is set to receive the 2025 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. He is the sole player recommended by the selection committee. At 27 years old, Hardik has been a key member of the Indian team that secured medals at both the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Olympics. His significant contribution was instrumental in clinching the gold medal at this year's Asia Cup.
During the selection committee meeting held on Wednesday, several names were put forward for the Arjuna Award. Among those recommended were IOA Vice President Gagan Narang, former badminton player Aparna Popat, and ex-hockey player MM Somaya.
The committee has chosen 24 athletes for the Arjuna Award, which includes chess player Divya Deshmukh and decathlon competitor Tejaswin Shankar. Notably, this year’s list does not feature any cricketers.
Aarti Pal, a Yogasana athlete, has been nominated for the Arjuna Award for the first time. This marks a significant milestone as it comes five years after the sport received recognition from the Ministry of Sports. Aarti is currently a national and Asian champion, and Yogasana will be showcased as a demonstration sport at the 2026 Asian Games.
Arjuna Award Recommendations
Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar, Priyanka Goswami, Mohammed Afsal
Badminton: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (Women's Doubles)
Boxing: Narender Berwal
Chess: Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh
Deaf Shooting: Dhanush Srikanth
Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak
Hockey: Rajkumar Pal and Lalremsiami Hmar Zote
Kabaddi: Surjeet Singh and Pooja
Kho Kho: Nirmala Bhati
Para-Athletics: Ekta Bhyan
Para-Shooting: Rudransh Khandelwal
Polo: Padmanabh Singh
Rowing: Arvind Singh
Shooting: Akhil Sheoran and Mehuli Ghosh
Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee
Wrestling: Sonam Malik
Yogasana: Aarti Pal (India's first gold in this event)
In a surprising turn, no cricketer has been nominated for this prestigious award. Previously, Mohammed Shami was honored in 2023. The Khel Ratna is the highest sports award in the country, which includes a medal, a citation, and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh, while the Arjuna Award offers ₹15 lakh.
Divya Deshmukh, at just 20 years old, has made history as the first Indian woman chess player to win the World Cup. Additionally, chess player Vidit Gujrathi has also been nominated for the Arjuna Award. Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar earned a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games and secured second place in the Asian Championship this year.
Rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, gymnast Pranati Nayak, and the top women's badminton duo Treesa Jolly–Gayatri Gopichand are among those recommended for the Arjuna Award. Mehuli has secured bronze medals twice at the World Championship. Gayatri is the daughter of Pullela Gopichand, the national badminton coach and former All England champion.
