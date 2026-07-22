No badminton, no wrestling: Why CWG 2026 is a blow to India's medal hopes

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will be missing several of India's biggest medal-winning sports, including badminton, wrestling and hockey. Here's why these events have been dropped from the Glasgow edition and what it means for India's medal prospects.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are set for Glasgow, starting July 23. This time, 125 athletes from India are gearing up, but the buzz is more muted than in the past. With a much smaller sports lineup and some big names missing, expectations are different. Fans usually look forward to watching stars like Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu light up the field, and there’s always excitement about how India will do. Plus, the event comes with an extra layer of anticipation since Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

But let’s be honest, this year’s edition is stripped down. India won’t have a shot at as many medals as before, plain and simple. Some of the country’s best athletes — PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Harmanpreet Singh, Aman Sehrawat — won’t be competing, either because their sports aren’t included or for other reasons.

This Glasgow edition is about half the size of Birmingham 2022. Only ten sports made the cut: athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, 3x3 basketball, lawn bowls, netball, artistic gymnastics, judo, and boxing. Six of those also have para events running concurrently.

Gone are badminton, cricket, hockey, squash, table tennis, triathlon, wrestling, beach volleyball, and rugby sevens — all huge for India, especially badminton and wrestling, two of the country's medal strongholds. With these sports missing, it’s clear the medal tally is going to take a hit.

India finished fourth in Birmingham with 61 medals, but nearly half of those came from sports that aren’t even on this year’s schedule — 30 medals wiped off the table. Around 47% of the Indian squad in 2022 competed in sports that have now been cut. That’s a pretty staggering change.

So, why are so many core sports missing? It comes down to costs. The Games were supposed to be hosted in Australia, but Victoria pulled out in 2023 due to rising expenses. Glasgow stepped up, but with just three years to prepare, they decided to keep things simple and only host ten sports.

Organizing the Commonwealth Games isn’t cheap. With 74 nations and territories taking part, past hosts often struggle to make it worthwhile. Glasgow, which hosted in 2014, already had the necessary infrastructure. For 2026, they’ll use just four existing venues within a compact area, and skip building a new athletes’ village — everyone will stay in hotels.

How does all this affect India? It’s a major blow. In 2022, India’s 210 athletes competed in 16 sports and brought home 61 medals. Of those, 30 medals were from sports missing this time — badminton, cricket, hockey, squash, table tennis, and wrestling. Even the ten sports that remain are no guarantee. Recent performances in boxing, judo, and weightlifting have been underwhelming, especially at the 2024 Olympics, where stars like Mirabai Chanu and Nikhat Zareen couldn’t make much of a mark.

Shooting and archery were already cut from the program last time. These new changes shrink India’s medal prospects even further.

On the bright side, the Asian Games are just around the corner in September, so Indian athletes have another shot at glory soon. Still, sports like table tennis and wrestling, where India has dominated, will feel the pinch this time at the Commonwealth Games.

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