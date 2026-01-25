'No Asia Cup, no bilateral series, no NOC for PSL': ICC threatens Pakistan over T20 World Cup 2026 boycott

Has Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei moved to an underground bunker amid fears of US airstrikes?
SPORTS
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly on the verge of imposing stringent sanctions on Pakistan cricket, with the possibility of a total blackout, if the Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decides to pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup. This development comes after Bangladesh's omission from the tournament due to security concerns, which led to Scotland replacing them.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has hinted that Pakistan's participation in the T20 World Cup is not finalised, stating, "Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government." Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister, emphasised that the government's decision will be final and binding, adding, "Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes back, we will take advice from him."
According to sources, if Pakistan decides to boycott the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and no Asia Cup participation. The ICC's move is reportedly driven by Pakistan's support for Bangladesh's claim at the ICC board meeting, which voted in favor of Bangladesh's expulsion.
The ICC's decision to impose sanctions on Pakistan is unprecedented, with the only similar precedent being the 22-year ban on South Africa during the apartheid era. The move highlights the ICC's tough stance on Pakistan's threat to boycott the tournament, which could lead to significant financial losses for the governing body.
Naqvi has maintained that Bangladesh has been unfairly treated in this case, stating, "Bangladesh is a big stakeholder, and they have been unfairly treated in this case. This I maintained in Wednesday's meeting as well, and their stance has many factors which I will tell when the situation arises." Pakistan was the only board that supported Bangladesh's claim at the ICC board meeting.
Pakistan's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup would be detrimental to the ICC, leading to losses in hundreds of crores. The team will be replaced by Uganda, which means the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match will not take place.