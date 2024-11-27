Rana has been a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since joining the team in 2018. His impressive performances in 2020 and 2021 played a key role in securing his place in the Indian white-ball team, leading to his debut in both T20I and ODI formats during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2021.

India cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife expressed their disappointment towards Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the franchise chose not to retain him during the mega auction for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) held in Jeddah. After spending six years with KKR, Rana was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for INR 4.20 crore.

Rana has been a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since joining the team in 2018. He took over as captain in 2023 when skipper Shreyas Iyer was elevated due to a back injury. Consistently a top performer, Rana scored over 200 runs in every season except for 2024, when he only played two matches due to injury issues. His impressive performances in 2020 and 2021 played a key role in securing his place in the Indian white-ball team, leading to his debut in both T20I and ODI formats during the Sri Lanka tour in July 2021.

However, despite his significant contributions to the team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chose not to retain Rana prior to the auction and did not place a bid for him or utilise the Right-To-Match card, which left him feeling disappointed.

Now taking to the social media, Rana's wife, Saachi Marwah, expressed her feelings with a cryptic message stating, "Loyalty is very expensive, not everyone can afford it." The post gained significant attention online. In response, Rana shared an Instagram story featuring himself in a pink shirt. He captioned the post,“Royal-ty is pink!”

Three franchises showed interest in acquiring Rana during the auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the first to bid when he was listed at a base price of INR 1.50 crore, sparking a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals (RR). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) entered the fray soon after, but ultimately, Rajasthan Royals prevailed over both CSK and RCB with a final bid of INR 4.20 crore.

Meanwhile, this marks the third franchise for Rana, who began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015.