Nitesh Kumar to lead UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabbadi League

entertainment
Nitesh Kumar to lead the Yoddha's into the season 7 of the PKL.
UP Yoddha announced on Tuesday that young defender Nitesh Kumar will be captaining the side in the 7th edition of the Pro Kabbadi League, which officially kicks-off from July 20.
Nitesh Kumar
Swaagat kijiye UP Yoddha ki sena ke naye Captain ka #YoddhaHum #SaansRokSeenaThok pic.twitter.com/XfE2FWepSN — UP YODDHA (@UpYoddha) July 16, 2019
The UP Yoddha franchise made its debut during the 5th season of the Pro Kabbadi League.
They are set to play their first game of the new season on July 24 vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad.
The #PirateHamla is back!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 15, 2019
Mark your and don't forget to support your Pirates in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7 starting July 20, on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/RWXSGdOmM9