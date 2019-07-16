Headlines

Nitesh Kumar to lead UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabbadi League

Nitesh Kumar to lead the Yoddha's into the season 7 of the PKL.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 08:24 PM IST

UP Yoddha announced on Tuesday that young defender Nitesh Kumar will be captaining the side in the 7th edition of the Pro Kabbadi League, which officially kicks-off from July 20.


"UP Yoddha's team captures the warrior spirit of Uttar Pradesh and its players are ready to give their blood, sweat and tears in the battlefield. Nitish Kumar will be the captain of this side this season," the UP Yoddha Team said at an event. 


The UP Yoddha franchise made its debut during the 5th season of the Pro Kabbadi League.

They are set to play their first game of the new season on July 24 vs Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad. 