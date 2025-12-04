FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Nita Ambani's SUPERHIT move: Oval Invincibles to be rebranded MI London as Reliance finalises deal with Surrey

The Oval Invincibles will be rebranded as MI London from 2026 after Reliance Industries acquires a 49% stake in the franchise. Surrey retains 51%. Both men’s and women’s teams will carry the MI brand, bringing the Mumbai Indians’ global legacy to The Hundred in England.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 10:26 AM IST

Nita Ambani's SUPERHIT move: Oval Invincibles to be rebranded MI London as Reliance finalises deal with Surrey
The Oval Invincibles will be rebranded as MI London starting in 2026 after a landmark agreement between the Hundred franchise and Reliance Industries Limited, the owners of the Mumbai Indians.

Under the deal, Surrey County Cricket Club, which hosts the Invincibles’ matches at The Oval, will retain a 51% stake in the team, while Reliance will hold the remaining 49%, marking its official entry into The Hundred tournament. Both the men’s and women’s sides will adopt the MI London name next season.

Bringing the Mumbai Indians Legacy to England

The Invincibles have enjoyed a remarkable record in The Hundred, winning five titles across men’s and women’s competitions in five years. With this acquisition, the franchise joins the growing Mumbai Indians family, which also includes teams in New York, Cape Town, and Abu Dhabi.

Surrey chairman Oli Slipper welcomed the partnership, highlighting Reliance’s expertise in cricket and business:
Reliance brings a significant depth of cricket and business expertise and has had great success with its franchise teams in India and around the world. There’s no doubt that they are here to win.'

Reliance founder Nita Ambani echoed the excitement:
'We are delighted to welcome MI London into the family and take the MI legacy to new frontiers.'

The investment is reported to be around £60 million ($80 million) for Reliance’s stake in the Invincibles.

Mumbai Indians’ Global Success

The Mumbai Indians men’s team is one of the most successful in the Indian Premier League, having won the title five times, and this expansion into England further strengthens their international presence.

Hundred Franchises Now Fully Sold

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that all eight Hundred franchises have now completed ownership deals. Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly’s Cain & Ares Management Credit group finalised its investment in Trent Rockets in October, while stakes in the remaining six franchises were sold earlier in July.

This milestone signals a new era of global cricket investments, with major international business groups now holding stakes in England’s premier short-format tournament.

