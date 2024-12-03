Reliance Industries and Nita Ambani have played a vital role in establishing one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while also contributing significantly to the development of sports and sporting infrastructure across India. The Mumbai Indians have benefited from top-notch training, coaching, and scouting facilities, helping them achieve the status of joint-most successful IPL team with five titles to date.

Under the leadership of Nita Ambani, the Reliance Foundation was founded in 2010 to support various philanthropic initiatives associated with Reliance Industries Limited. The foundation has positively impacted over 76 million individuals across more than 55,550 villages and urban areas in India.

In addition to its focus on rural transformation, health, education, disaster management, women’s empowerment, arts, culture, heritage, and urban renewal, a key priority for the Reliance Foundation is "Sports for Development." The foundation recognizes sports as a powerful means to inspire lifelong learning, foster character development, and cultivate leadership skills among young people in India. By promoting sports participation, they aim to drive community growth and enhance national prosperity, ultimately creating pathways for future champions.

Nita Ambani's Role in Indian Sports Development

In 2016, the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) initiative was launched to strengthen India's sporting future through school and college sports development. This program includes inter-institutional competitions at various levels, scholarships for athletes, grants for improving sporting infrastructure at institutions, and support for equipment and coaching training.



RFYS has become a significant platform for identifying sporting talent in India, reaching out to 9 million youth and children across 26 states and Union Territories.

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC), established in 2015, is a premier football academy that offers a fully funded residential program to nurture young talent nationwide. Recognized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the top residential football academy in India, RFYC combines world-class training facilities with a strong emphasis on education to develop skilled players for the future of Indian football.



Nita Ambani's commitment extends beyond football; she is also passionate about promoting basketball through initiatives like the RF Jr. NBA program. Launched in 2013, this initiative aims to identify and support basketball talent during school years. It has engaged over 11 million youth from 13,500 schools across India and trained more than 13,000 physical education instructors.



The Reliance Foundation Olympics initiative was introduced in 2019 with the goal of enhancing India's performance at the Olympics and other international events while strengthening engagement with the Olympic movement.



In partnership with the Odisha Government, Reliance Foundation operates a High-Performance Center (HPC) for Athletics in Bhubaneswar. This center is dedicated to developing world-class athletes through rigorous training programs aimed at fostering medal-winning talent at both national and international levels.

Under Nita Ambani's leadership, the Reliance Foundation is committed to advancing the Olympic Movement in India. A significant milestone was achieved when her delegation won the bid to host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai in 2023.

Recently, Reliance Industries became principal partners of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), gaining rights to construct India House at the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024. This initiative aims to showcase India's growing presence on the global sports stage while providing a supportive environment for athletes during their Olympic journey.