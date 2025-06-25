Former India captain MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is currently enjoying his off-season after IPL 2025 has ended. The 43-year-old has retired from all formats of the game except for the IPL. He participated in the IPL 2025 season, but his Chennai Super Kings team finished in last place, in 10th position.

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is currently enjoying his off-season after IPL 2025 has ended. The 43-year-old has retired from all formats of the game except for the IPL. He participated in the IPL 2025 season, but his Chennai Super Kings team finished in last place, in 10th position.

Recently, an adorable video featuring Dhoni went viral on social media on Tuesday. In the video, Dhoni was seen working out in a gym in Ranchi and interacting with former India and Jharkhand teammate Saurabh Tiwary’s son. Tiwary shared a 16-second video on Facebook where Dhoni can be seen playfully interacting with his young son, Sourish, in a gym.

Sharing the video on facebook, Tiwari wrote, "Mahi Bhaiya playing with my son Sourish." In the video, Dhoni is seen playing with the young boy, charming him with his personality. Tiwary and Dhoni played international cricket together and both represented Jharkhand Cricket Association in first-class cricket as well.

The Jharkhand southpaw had made his international debut under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. However, Tiwary played in only 3 ODI matches for Team India.

Saurabh Tiwari was a part of Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL for six seasons. He scored 1494 runs, including eight half-centuries, across 93 IPL matches.

In first-class cricket, he amassed 8076 runs in 116 matches, maintaining an average of 47.22 and hitting 22 centuries. Since retiring, Tiwary has taken on the role of secretary for the Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

Dhoni was retained for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player before the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. Dhoni is considered an ‘uncapped’ player because his last international appearance for India was over six years ago, in 2019.

In the IPL 2025 season, Dhoni scored 196 runs in 14 matches, with a highest score of 30 not out and a strike rate of 135.17. Throughout his IPL career, Dhoni has played 278 matches, scoring 5439 runs with 24 half-centuries.