Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

Darjeeling landslide: At least 6 dead after bridge collapse, roads cut off; IMD warns of...

Meet man, whose brother left studies at young age to support family, sister got married at 15, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become India's one of the youngest IAS, his AIR was...

Netanyahu's BIG warning to Hamas after accepting Trump's Gaza peace plan: 'Israel's military will continue to...'

Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...

Cough Syrup Row: Doctor, who prescribed 'toxic' Coldrif, arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Arjun Kapoor misses mom Mona Shourie more amid Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations, pens heartfelt note: 'It’s gonna break me'

'Salman Khan should QUIT Bigg Boss': Fans are angry with star host 'favouring' Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhat, 'cornering' Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival 2025: Traffic restrictions, VIP guests, schedule; all you need to know about today's Durga grand farewell

Kolkata’s Red Road Carnival: Traffic restrictions, schedule; all about today

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fire 3,000 rounds per minute, name is..., it will be deployed at...

BIG trouble for Pakistan: Indian Army to buy THIS high firing guns, which can fi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeSports

SPORTS

Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...

The 35-year-old made his domestic debut for Mumbai in 2010 but had to wait over a decade for a chance to shine on the international circuit. Last year, he was rewarded for his consistency with the captaincy mantle in the T20Is, which was previously held by Rohit Sharma.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 08:36 AM IST

Nita Ambani's MI star cricketer opens up about missing out on opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership, calls himself 'unfortunate', he is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is also a key player for Nita Ambani's Mumbai Indians, recently revealed that he feels "unfortunate" about never having the opportunity to play under the legendary MS Dhoni's captaincy stint with the Indian team, a stalwart he always tried to learn from while playing for the opposition.

Suryakumar Yadav's debut

Suryakumar, a flamboyant batter, was a late bloomer, making his debut under Virat Kohli's stewardship against England in 2021 in Ahmedabad. He didn't get an opportunity to bat on his debut game, but soon announced himself to the world with his unorthodox strokeplay that was executed with a touch of flair.

The 35-year-old made his domestic debut for Mumbai in 2010 but had to wait over a decade for a chance to shine on the international circuit. Last year, he was rewarded for his consistency with the captaincy mantle in the T20Is, which was previously held by Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav on missing an opportunity to play under MS Dhoni's leadership

After clinching the Asia Cup unbeaten in Dubai last week, Suryakumar spilt the beans about losing out on the prospect to play under 'Captain Cool' Dhoni. While he has encountered him on numerous occasions in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, Suryakumar has used it as a platform to learn whatever he can by observing the legendary Indian skipper.

"Firstly, I D. I always wanted to get an opportunity when he was the captain of India. But I never got it. I saw him behind the stumps whenever I played against him. He has been very cool. One thing that I have learned from him when I played against him is to stay relaxed in all pressure situations, he looks around the game, sees around what is happening and then takes a call," Suryakumar said during JITO Connect 2025.

After eventually earning his debut under Virat, Suryakumar was impressed by his ability to push the players to their limits and get the best out of them, with his energetic persona both on and off the field.

"I think I made my debut under Virat bhai as captain. I think Virat Bhai is a very hard task master. He pushes your limits, and he wants the best. I mean, all the captains want the best from all the players, but he was full of energy on the field and off the field as well. He was a bit different," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav's performace under Rohit Sharma 

Under Rohit, Suryakumar pulled off the match-winning catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados. Suryakumar has played several games under Rohit's command in the Mumbai Indians and the Indian team. Suryakumar revealed that the veteran swashbuckler, who is known to make everyone comfortable around him, kept his door open for everyone all the time.

"Then Rohit bhai, under whom I played a lot of cricket for the IPL franchise and India. He is someone who gets everyone comfortable around them, an inspiration to all youngsters. His door was open 24/7 for everyone. That's a different quality which I learnt from him and also from the other captains," he concluded.

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand
Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth goes up by 50%, home service charges are Rs...
Updating Aadhaar gets costlier! Fee for changing name, address, date of birth
SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here
SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...;
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam..
Rajvir Jawanda in life-support: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?
Rajvir Jawanda: Ex-cop to popular musician, how did Punjabi star rise to fame?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE