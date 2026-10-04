Nita Ambani hails Team India’s Asian Games 2026 campaign, applauds women athletes for leading the charge

Nita Ambani has congratulated Team India for their outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2026, praising the athletes for their dedication, determination and remarkable achievements. Her message celebrates India's sporting success and the athletes who made the nation proud.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has extended her congratulations to India's athletes for their outstanding performances at the 2026 Asian Games held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, spanning September 19 through October 4.

India secured fourth place in the overall medal tally, accumulating 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze medals. The nation demonstrated exceptional strength by capturing gold in both men's and women's categories across kabaddi, cricket, and field hockey. Additional achievements included three gold medals in boxing, two in wrestling, three in shooting, one in athletics, and five in archery.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Nita Ambani praised Team India's remarkable accomplishments. “Heartiest congratulations to our Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026 for giving us so many moments of joy and pride. It has been especially wonderful to see our women athletes lead India’s medal success, inspire young girls, and bring glory to the nation."

“I am also proud of our Reliance Foundation athletes whose achievements reaffirm our belief in young talent and strengthen our commitment to support the future of Indian sport. To every athlete who wore the India colours with pride – thank you and well done," she added.

“Heartiest congratulations to our Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026 for giving us so many moments of joy and pride. It has been especially wonderful to see our women athletes lead India’s medal success, inspire young girls, and bring glory to the nation. I am also proud of our Reliance Foundation athletes whose achievements reaffirm our belief in young talent and strengthen our commitment to support the future of Indian sport. To every athlete who wore the India colours with pride – thank you and well done.” - Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, congratulating Team India following the conclusion of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. #RelianceFoundation #RFSports #LetsPlay #AsianGames #TaqdeerBadalnaBachchonKaKhelHai October 4, 2026

The impressive showings at the Asian Games 2026 enabled numerous Indian athletes to earn qualification spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Via its initiatives and collaborative efforts, Reliance Foundation played a role in securing 29 of India's medals. The Foundation supported 48 athletes representing India at the Asian Games and served as an official sponsor of Team India.

India triumphed over Pakistan in the men's cricket championship

During Saturday's men's cricket final at the 2026 Asian Games, India competed against Pakistan and achieved a decisive 19-run victory in Nisshin. This win enabled India to successfully retain their gold medal status.

India had previously claimed the women's cricket gold medal on September 22 following a dominant performance against Sri Lanka in their final matchup.

Following India's men's cricket triumph on Saturday, the Indian men's hockey squad defeated Malaysia 5-1 in the final, securing the gold medal and earning direct entry into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

On Friday, India's women's hockey team also confirmed their participation in the LA Olympics 2028 by achieving a 1-0 victory over China in the gold medal contest.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: India's medal winners, sport-wise list and final standings