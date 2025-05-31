The mother-son duo appreciated the former MI captain for his innings, providing a standing ovation for the class and quality they had witnessed in the biggest game of the season thus far.

In a crucial IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Rohit Sharma delivered a vintage performance. He scored 81 runs from 50 balls, including 9 fours and 4 sixes. Rohit Sharma’s innings set a solid foundation for Mumbai Indians. He controlled the innings and increased the scoring rate effectively. His aggressive yet controlled batting was a timely display, crucial for his team's needs.

During his fierce knock, Rohit smashed nine fours and four sixes that allowed Mumbai’s other batsmen to play freely from the other end. The significance of Rohit’s performance with the season on the line didn’t go unnoticed by MI’s owner, Nita Ambani and her son Akash Ambani, who were present at the new PCA Stadium to support their team.

Cameras captured Nita Ambani and team chairman Akash Ambani sitting on their customary sofa at the edge of the field, standing up and applauding Rohit for his contribution after he had been dismissed. The mother-son duo appreciated the former MI captain for his innings, providing a standing ovation for the class and quality they had witnessed in the biggest game of the season thus far.

Meanwhile, speaking after the match, Rohit acknowledged his batting performance and talked about the role luck and catch drops played in it and how he made the most of it. He won the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

"I have only four fifties. Would have loved to score more fifties. Good day for us as a team. I do understand the importance of playing this Eliminator, going through this, and taking the next step forward. Really proud of a complete team effort. When I play the game, I try to do my best, keeping everything aside. Making sure I can do the job for the team. I had to make the most of the luck. I am glad I could do that. Get the team into a good position," said Rohit.

Now in 14 games, Rohit has scored 410 runs at an average of 31.53, with four half-centuries and a strike rate of 150.18. His best score this season is 81. He is MI's second-best batter after Suryakumar Yadav (673 runs in 15 innings with five fifties).

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and elected to bat first. They started off with a bang, with Jonny Bairstow (47 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma taking on pacers really well. Rohit went on to score his third fifty in IPL knockouts, making 81 in just 50 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. He also completed his 7,000 IPL runs, becoming the second batter to do so.