Nikhat Zareen targets Olympic glory after winning gold at World Boxing Championships

Nikhat Zareen targets Olympic glory after winning gold at World Championships

Nikhat Zareen has set her sights on winning a medal for India at the Paris Olympics in 2024, after winning gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

The 25-year-old defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52 kg division final last week, to become the fifth Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

Following in the footsteps of six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006), Nikhat Zareen has her eyes firmly set on Paris 2024.

READ| Nikhat Zareen's epic response to Neeraj Chopra's congratulatory tweet goes viral, check now

The boxer from Telangana received praise from all quarters after her historic win, and she was felicitated on her glorious achievement by Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, at the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence in Indira Gandhi Stadium, the den of all of India's elite boxers.

Great interacting with the Women's Boxing team who came back w/ 3 medals from Istanbul.

Gold medallist Nikhat Zareen said she doesn't want to stop after this and is targetting a medal next from the Olympics. We need this kind of passion from our champions! pic.twitter.com/CyD1Sr2CNQ — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 24, 2022

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Nikhat Zareen promised that she's not done yet, and has her eyes firmly set on winning a medal for India at the Olympics.

"I am standing here as a World Champion today and I will stand here again as an Olympic medalist as well," she stated.

READ| Nikhat Zareen in tears after Salman Khan responds to her tweet, watch viral video

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur urged his fellow peers present at the felicitation ceremony to appreciate the efforts of the boxers who'd made the nation proud.

"They have worked so hard to win these medals, I am sure we can clap hard to show them how much this win means for the country. We must make it our habit to show our appreciation for our athletes because they are doing it for the country," said Thakur.

Earlier, the ace boxer had even posted a picture of herself as she began preparations for the Paris Olympics in 2024, which remains pinned on her Twitter profile till date.

READ| Nikhat Zareen poses with Mary Kom, shares heartfelt message for her 'idol', see viral pic

India meanwhile finished the Women's World Boxing Championships with three medals as Manisha Moun and Parveen also won bronze medals each, alongside Zareen's gold.