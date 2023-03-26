Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain win gold at 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships, India's tally climb to four

Image Source: Twitter

On Saturday, at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India's Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain were crowned world champions, bringing the total number of Indian gold medals to four.

Nikhat has once again secured the gold medal by defeating Nguyen Thi Tam from Vietnam in the final of the 48-50kg light flyweight category with a score of 5-0. On the other hand, Lovlina emerged victorious by defeating Caitlin Anne Parker from Australia.

Lovlina approached the match with caution, but Parker quickly gained the upper hand with two swift straight jabs, followed by a powerful hook to the side of Lovlina's head. Despite this setback, Lovlina, a two-time Worlds bronze medalist who had recently moved up weight categories, refused to be defeated. She fought back fiercely, landing a combination of her own and unleashing a flurry of uppercuts to Parker's mid-section. By the end of the round, Lovlina had regained her footing and proved that she was a force to be reckoned with.

Parker entered the second round with a fierce determination, unleashing a powerful low-hook to Lovlina's mid-section. Despite her coaches' frantic instructions from the sidelines, Lovlina managed to evade Parker's advances and landed a few uppercuts of her own.

The two fighters then exchanged a series of heavy blows to the sides, with Lovlina landing a particularly devastating left hook to Parker's head. Both fighters continued to trade combinations to the body, but it was Parker who ultimately emerged victorious, winning the second round 4-1.

As the match hung in the balance, both fighters approached the final round with caution. However, Parker quickly took the initiative, launching a series of attacks on Lovlina. Despite Lovlina's counterattacks, Parker appeared to dominate the final minute of the bout.

After a thorough review of the match, Lovlina emerged victorious by a split decision.

On Sunday, Nikhat secured her second gold medal at the World Championships, having previously won in the 52kg category in 2022. Additionally, Tham's silver medal marked Vietnam's highest achievement in Boxing World Championships history.

The bout started with Tham on the offensive, with Nikhat dancing around Tham's punches. The first minute was marred with multiple clinches - including Tham pushing Nikhat to the floor - as both boxers tried to gain the upper hand. This resulted in the Vietnamese boxer getting an early yellow.

Tham, though, unleashed a flurry late on, with a couple of left-right combos connecting. With the Indian's corner urging Nikhat to connect as the seconds trickled down, she went on the offensive. It appeared to be a very tight round but the judges surprisingly awarded the round to Nikhat 5-0.

Tham started the second round well, but Nikhat's counter-attacking brilliance held her off. Nikhat then went in for an illegal clinch and was awarded a yellow card of her own.

Tham's need for points meant she had to be open, and that let Nikhat land punch after punch, hooks to the side of Tham's body. Tham landed a few hooks of her own on Nikhat's face and that swayed the judges - Tham won the round 3-2.

The final round was a tight, nervous affair with multiple clinches and each boxer trading hooks to the body. Nikhat, though, connected superbly with a straight jab that led to a count from the ref for the Vietnamese boxer.

Tham returned the favour with a sensational left hook to the face that left Nikhat dazed and forced a referee count on her. Nikhat answered with a flurry of late punches. In the end, both boxers went back to their corners feeling they had done enough to win.

The judges, though, unanimously judged it in favour of Nikhat. 5-0, and she was world champion again.