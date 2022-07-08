Nikhat Zareen eyes to win four gold medals during the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Nikhat Zareen

Newly-crowned world champion Nikhat Zareen is hungry to win more medals for the country and expects a record haul of four golds from the Indian boxing contingent at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting July 28.

READ: Steve Smith sold his Sydney Mansion for a whopping 65 Crore, takes home the profit of 30 Crore

Indian pugilists' best-ever CWG show has been at the 2018 edition at Gold Coast where six-time world champion Mary Kom became the first woman boxer from the country to emerge champion, as they returned with a record haul of three gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

At Birmingham, the new boxing sensation from Telangana would make its much-anticipated CWG debut and she hoped for "at least eight medals" from the 12-member Indian boxing team.

"I expect at least eight medals, of which I will take four gold from the boxers. Let's see what happens," the 26-year-old, who won the 52kg flyweight gold at the World Championships in Turkey in May, said in a virtual media interaction arranged by the Sports Authority of India.

"We're all experienced boxers. We have World Championship medallists and Olympians. I hope everyone gets gold! I still have the same hunger to win a medal for the country, I'm still hungry.

READ: England skipper Jos Buttler lavishes praise for THIS Indian fast bowler after the 1st T20I match

Apart from Zareen, the Indian women's boxing team will have the Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (70kg), 2021 Asian youth bronze medallist Jasmine (60kg) and Nitu, a two-time former youth world champion..

Olympians Amit Panghal (51kg) and Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will lead the men's boxing team comprising six others -- Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), and Sagar (92+kg).

Zareen would make her CWG debut in a new weight division after being forced to switch to 50kg following the announcement of new weight categories for the Paris Olympics.