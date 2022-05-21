Nikhat Zareen calls Salman Khan 'jaan', actor replies to her tweet, check their banter

Nikhat Zareen revealed that it was a dream come true to receive wish from Salman Khan

Nikhat Zareen's gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul had made her a household name of late. She even had a fangirl moment as her 'jaan' Salman Khan congratulated the 25-year-old boxer after her historic win.

Zareen defeated Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the 52kg final on Thursday to become the fifth Indian woman to clinch gold at the World Boxing Championships, joining a long illustrious list of boxers featuring Mary Kom among others.

After her win, the boxer from Telangana received congratulatory messages from various biggies including the likes of PM Narendra Modi to actor Amitabh Bachchan, however, it was Salman Khan's tweet that gave Nikhat Zareen a fangirl moment.

Talking to NDTV, Nikhat hinted at having a crush on Salman Khan, as she refused to call him 'Bhai' as he is lovingly called by her fans.

When quizzed if 'Salman bhai' had wished her after the victory, she blushed and replied, "Kaun bhai? Aapka bhai? Maine kabhi bhai nahi kaha. Come on, I never called him 'bhai'. Logon ka bhai hoga woh, meri jaan hai."

Being a die hard fan girl, It’s one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart.#Fangirlmoment https://t.co/tsv3jBr5KL — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) May 20, 2022

She further added, "Salman, I am a huge fan. It's my dream to meet him. My only dream is to win the Olympic medal first and then meet Salman."

Much to the surprise of Nikhat Zareen, Salman took note of the same and he also tweeted, congratulating the boxing sensation.

"Congratzz on this gold Nikhat," wrote the actor, after which Zareen revealed that it was a 'dream come true moment' for her to receive the message from Salman Khan himself.

Just don’t knock me out. Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…. https://t.co/u8C74LpgMp — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2022

"Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I’m so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special. I’ll savour this moment forever in my heart," she replied to Salman's tweet.

However, their exchange didn't end there, as Salman then made a hilarious request to her while going on to wish her good luck.

"Just don't knock me out. Lots of love..Keep doing what you doing and keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone," Salman Khan replied.

Apart from Salman, many renowned Bollywood celebs tweeted for Nikhat Zareen after her historic achievement of becoming the world champion.