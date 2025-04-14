Real’s problems started late in the first half when Mbappe made a dangerous tackle on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco. The referee initially showed a yellow card, but after checking with VAR, changed it to a red.

Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 win over struggling Alaves in La Liga, but the match was far from comfortable after Kylian Mbappe received a red card in the first half for a reckless challenge. Eduardo Camavinga scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute with a beautiful curled shot from outside the box. Before that, Raul Asencio thought he had given Madrid the lead, but his goal was ruled out after a VAR check for a foul in the build-up. Real’s problems started late in the first half when Mbappe made a dangerous tackle on Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco. The referee initially showed a yellow card, but after checking with VAR, changed it to a red. That left Madrid with 10 players before half-time.

The numbers were evened out in the second half after Alavés defender Manu Sanchez received a red card for a similar foul on Vinícius Junior. Despite being a man down for much of the game, Alaves pushed forward and forced Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into a good save from Carlos Martin’s long shot.

Real Madrid were without their head coach Carlo Ancelotti on the sidelines, as he was serving a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card. His son and assistant coach, Davide Ancelotti, took charge from the bench while Carlo watched from the stands.

After the match, Ancelotti spoke about Mbappé’s red card: “Kylian is certainly not a violent guy. He has apologised and knows he made a mistake. It was clearly a red card, and he’s facing the consequences. I think the repeated small fouls against him caused him to react, which was wrong. I’m not justifying it, but that’s what happened.”

With this win, Real Madrid remain on track in their title race, but they will now have to deal with the absence of Mbappe in upcoming matches.