Neymar wins hearts with massive $250,000 donation for earthquake-hit Venezuela

Neymar has reportedly made a heartfelt humanitarian gesture for earthquake-hit Venezuela as he continues his preparation for Brazil's crucial Round of 32 clash with Japan.

Brazilian star Neymar has won the hearts of millions as he reportedly donated USD 250,000 to support rescue and humanitarian relief to earthquake-hit Venezuela. As per a report by El Sumario.com, the funds donated by Neymar will be used to provide immediate assistance to people affected by the earthquake, where they will be helped with the supply of food, drinking water, medical supplies and temporary shelters. ''My heart goes out to the people of Venezuela,'' El Sumario.com reported, quoting Neymar.

For those unversed, at least 1,430 people have been killed in the devastating twin earthquakes that hit Venezuela on Wednesday. The country's National Assembly President, Jorge Rodrigues, said that over 3,200 people have been injured, while nearly 3,100 families have been displaced after losing their homes.

Death toll rises as rescue teams race against time

Rescue workers are racing against time to find people still trapped under the rubble. However, due to a shortage of heavy equipment and slowed rescue operations, the task is becoming increasingly difficult. Even frequent aftershocks have created fresh challenges for emergency teams and relief efforts.

Neymar set for key role in Brazil's Round of 32 clash

Meanwhile, Neymar is expected to feature in the Starting XI during Brazil's Round of 32 clash against Japan on Monday. Notably, the Brazilian star missed the first two group stage matches due to a right calf injury. However, he made his FIFA World Cup 2026 debut with the third and final group stage contest.

Brazil is one of the favourites of the tournament as they again topped their group for the record 12th consecutive time, a record which the South American side have achieved since 1982. The Brazil vs Japan match will begin at 10:30 PM (IST) on Monday and is scheduled to be played at the Houston Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/