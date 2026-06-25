Neymar scripts history, joins Pele in elite list as Brazil outclass Scotland at FIFA World Cup 2026

Neymar etched his name alongside Pele after reaching a rare milestone during Brazil's dominant FIFA World Cup 2026 victory over Scotland. The veteran forward marked his return in style as Brazil strengthened their knockout hopes with an impressive performance.

Brazil’s 3-0 win over Scotland wasn’t just another group-stage victory—it was all about Neymar’s big comeback and a couple of records that only the true legends ever reach. At 34, Neymar came off the bench in Miami, making everyone sit up and remember why the No. 10 shirt means so much in Brazil. He’s now just the second Brazilian, after Pelé, to wear that iconic shirt in four different World Cups. Even more, only three other Brazilians—Pelé, Djalma Santos, and Cafu—have played in four different tournaments too.

For Neymar, this match ended a long absence from international football. He hadn’t played for Brazil since wrecking his knee in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay back in October 2023. Before that injury, his last World Cup game was the heartbreaking loss to Croatia in December 2022.

Joining the ranks of Pelé, Djalma Santos, and Cafu is no small thing, especially for a nation as football-mad as Brazil. Think about it: since 1930, only four players have done what Neymar just pulled off by showing up in four separate tournaments. And wearing the No. 10 across all four? Just him and Pelé.

The match in Miami had a bit of everything. Brazil only needed a draw to top Group C, but you’d never guess from the way they played. Vinícius Júnior caught the Scots off guard and scored just seven minutes in, then added another with a header as the first half was winding down. By the 60th minute Matheus Cunha finished off a brilliant through ball from Bruno Guimarães to seal the win.

When Neymar finally stepped on the field in the 76th minute, the place went wild. You could tell the fans were just happy to see him back after so many setbacks—first the knee, then a freak calf problem that nearly kept him out again. But Neymar looked sharp. He spent only about 15 minutes on the pitch but showed no signs of trouble. He completed 13 out of 14 passes, kept the attack rolling, created two chances, took a shot on target, and drew a foul. He even had a free-kick chance that came right back to him but Scotland’s keeper Angus Gunn was ready for it.

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