FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘I hope people forgive you’

Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: CBSE to release session 2 scorecards today?

Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeSports

SPORTS

Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Brazil are set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco, but all eyes remain on Neymar and his fitness. Here's the latest injury update on the Brazil superstar, his chances of featuring in the Group C opener and what his availability could mean for Brazil's World Cup hopes.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026?
Neymar Jr (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Brazil kicks off its FIFA World Cup 2026 run on Sunday, facing Morocco in Group C. Naturally, everyone wants to know if Neymar will be in the lineup. After plenty of back and forth, Carlo Ancelotti ended up calling up the Santos striker, even though fans and former players weren’t happy about it. Truthfully, most people figured Ancelotti would leave Neymar out—he just hasn’t shaken off the injuries.

Turns out, Neymar picked up a calf injury and missed the friendly matches against Panama and Egypt. Now, he’s a big question mark for the Morocco game.

Even with fitness issues hanging over him, Ancelotti decided to keep Neymar in the squad. He’s said Neymar has a shot—if he can prove he’s fit.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

Santos hasn’t helped quiet the rumors, either. The club’s medical team faced heat for not giving clear updates on Neymar’s condition. The striker hurt himself in a loss to Coritiba back on May 17, just before Brazil announced its World Cup squad, and he’s been touch-and-go ever since.

Santos released a statement saying, “The two-week period began on the 17th and ends this Sunday (31st), by which time the player should be fit to return to training.”

"It should always be borne in mind that these estimates vary from person to person and depend on the team's needs and the importance of the matches. The Brazilian national team's physiotherapy team also includes professionals from Santos FC who have been working with Neymar Jr. for over 10 years and throughout this entire recovery process.

"The club's medical department is aligned with and in agreement with the treatment schedule set by the CBF's medical team. The professionals at Santos FC are familiar with the player's recovery capacity and are confident that Neymar will be ready to play in the World Cup," the club added.

Neymar still holds the record as Brazil’s top scorer with 79 goals, but he hasn’t played for the national team since tearing his ACL in October 2023.

The exact timing of Neymar's debut at the 2026 World Cup is still uncertain, but his return to the field wearing Brazil's iconic No. 10 jersey for the first time in nearly three years is one of the most eagerly awaited highlights of this summer's tournament.

Also read| Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026?
Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘I hope people forgive you’
Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG
CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: CBSE to release session 2 scorecards today?
Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained
Why Tim Ream escaped a red card: FIFA's new 'mistaken identity' rule explained
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in Ind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement