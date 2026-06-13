Neymar injury update: Will Brazil star feature against Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Brazil are set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco, but all eyes remain on Neymar and his fitness. Here's the latest injury update on the Brazil superstar, his chances of featuring in the Group C opener and what his availability could mean for Brazil's World Cup hopes.

Brazil kicks off its FIFA World Cup 2026 run on Sunday, facing Morocco in Group C. Naturally, everyone wants to know if Neymar will be in the lineup. After plenty of back and forth, Carlo Ancelotti ended up calling up the Santos striker, even though fans and former players weren’t happy about it. Truthfully, most people figured Ancelotti would leave Neymar out—he just hasn’t shaken off the injuries.

Turns out, Neymar picked up a calf injury and missed the friendly matches against Panama and Egypt. Now, he’s a big question mark for the Morocco game.

Even with fitness issues hanging over him, Ancelotti decided to keep Neymar in the squad. He’s said Neymar has a shot—if he can prove he’s fit.

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Santos hasn’t helped quiet the rumors, either. The club’s medical team faced heat for not giving clear updates on Neymar’s condition. The striker hurt himself in a loss to Coritiba back on May 17, just before Brazil announced its World Cup squad, and he’s been touch-and-go ever since.

Santos released a statement saying, “The two-week period began on the 17th and ends this Sunday (31st), by which time the player should be fit to return to training.”

"It should always be borne in mind that these estimates vary from person to person and depend on the team's needs and the importance of the matches. The Brazilian national team's physiotherapy team also includes professionals from Santos FC who have been working with Neymar Jr. for over 10 years and throughout this entire recovery process.

"The club's medical department is aligned with and in agreement with the treatment schedule set by the CBF's medical team. The professionals at Santos FC are familiar with the player's recovery capacity and are confident that Neymar will be ready to play in the World Cup," the club added.

Neymar still holds the record as Brazil’s top scorer with 79 goals, but he hasn’t played for the national team since tearing his ACL in October 2023.

The exact timing of Neymar's debut at the 2026 World Cup is still uncertain, but his return to the field wearing Brazil's iconic No. 10 jersey for the first time in nearly three years is one of the most eagerly awaited highlights of this summer's tournament.

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