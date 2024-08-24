Twitter
HomeSports

Sports

Next Usain Bolt? Fans stunned as 16-year-old Australian sensation runs 100m in just 10.2 seconds - Watch

A video capturing Gout's incredible sprint quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans amazed by his impressive performance.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

Courtesy: X
At the recent Queensland Athletics Championships in Australia, spectators were left in awe as 16-year-old sprinter Gout Gout blazed through the 100-meter race in a remarkable 10.2 seconds. Born in Australia to Sudanese parents, Gout started off neck and neck with his competitors for the first 40 meters. However, he quickly pulled ahead and crossed the finish line a staggering 10 yards ahead of the second-place sprinter, showcasing his exceptional speed and talent. 

A video capturing Gout's incredible sprint quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans amazed by his impressive performance.

Watch:

Last year, Gout made headlines by setting a new national under-18 200m record at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane, clocking an impressive 20.87 seconds. This time was less than 0.30 seconds away from Usain Bolt's record at the same age, showcasing Gout's incredible talent and potential in the world of sprinting.

Recently, US sprinter Noah Lyles achieved a thrilling victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning gold in the 100m by a mere five thousandths of a second. This race was hailed as one of the closest in modern Olympic history, with Lyles crossing the finish line in 9.79 seconds. The competition was fierce, with only three hundredths of a second separating the top four runners in what was considered one of the most exciting 100m finals to date.

