Newlyweds Neeraj Chopra, Himani Mor steal the show at Wimbledon final, fans gush over viral pics

The couple exchanged vows on January 16 in a private ceremony at a resort in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. Himani Mor, a tennis player from Sonipat, Haryana, made her first public appearance with Neeraj after their marriage.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has for the first time shared photos with his wife, Himani Mor, following their wedding. Neeraj, who recently attended the Wimbledon 2025 final, took to social media to upload five pictures, three of which include Himani. This marks the first occasion the athlete has posted a full front-view image of his wife online.

Initially, Neeraj shared only a solo shot from the Wimbledon stadium. However, on the night after the final, he delighted fans by posting a touching image with Himani. In just 19 hours, the photo garnered over 372,600 likes, more than 600 comments, and 1,342 shares, making it one of his most popular posts in recent times.

Attended the Wimbledon final together

Neeraj and Himani were present at the final match of the year's third Grand Slam, Wimbledon, which took place about five days ago. The images depict the couple enjoying their time at the prestigious tennis event, with the iconic Wimbledon stadium as a backdrop. Neeraj’s passion for sports beyond athletics was evident in the enthusiasm captured in the photos.

Neeraj posted a total of five images from the Wimbledon event on his Instagram account. While three were solo shots, two featured his wife, Himani. This post provided fans with a rare insight into Neeraj’s personal life, which he typically keeps very private.

Followers have warmly embraced Neeraj Chopra’s decision to share personal moments with his fans. His post not only showcased his affection for his wife but also highlighted his love for sports beyond javelin throwing. The pictures have made headlines and brought joy to fans who admire both his sporting accomplishments and his humble nature.

