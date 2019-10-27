Newcastle vs Wolves Premier League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Newcastle will be without forward Andy Carroll, who suffered a groin injury after coming on as a substitute against Chelsea last weekend.

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is nursing a groin injury that kept him out of Thursday's Europa League win.

When and where to watch Newcastle vs Wolves

Where and when is the Newcastle vs Wolves, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle vs Wolves, Premier League match will be played on October 27, 2019, at St. James' Park.

What time does the Newcastle vs Wolves, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle vs Wolves match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Wolves, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle vs Wolves live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle vs Wolves live streaming?

The Newcastle vs Wolves live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Newcastle vs Wolves: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle: Dubravka; Lejeune, Lascelles, Schar; Yedlin, Longstaff, Diame, Ritchie; Perez, Atsu/Almiron, Rondon.

Wolves: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota.