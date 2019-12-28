Newcastle vs Everton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Newcastle United host Everton in the Premier League with just three points separating the clubs.

While the Magpies suffered a 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, Carlo Ancelotti began his Toffees reign with a 1-0 victory against Burnley.

When and where to watch Newcastle vs Everton

Where and when is the Newcastle vs Everton Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on December 28, 2019, at St. James' Park.

What time does the Newcastle vs Everton, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle vs Everton match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Everton, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle vs Everton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle vs Evertonâ€‹â€‹ live streaming?

The Newcastle vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Newcastle vs Everton: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Willems; Joelinton, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron; Carroll

Everton: Pickford; Keane, Mina, Holgate; Sidibe, Davies, Sigurdsson, Baines; Bernard; Richarlison, Kean.