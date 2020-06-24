Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

NEW vs AVL Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Newcastle vs Aston Villa Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, AVL Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Premier League, Newcastle vs Aston Villa Head to Head

Newcastle welcome Aston Villa for their Premier League clash.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 home matches against Aston Villa in all competitions

When and where to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Where and when is the Newcastle vs Aston Villa Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Premier League match will be played on June 24, 2020, at St. James' Park, Newcastle.

What time does the Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle vs Aston Villa match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle vs Aston Villa live streaming?

The Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle: Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Rose; Ritchie, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin; Almiron; Joelinton

Aston Villa: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish