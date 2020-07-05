Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW v WHU Dream11, time & where to watch

West Ham United will take on Chelsea in the much-needed victory.

The Hammers eased their relegation fears with the surprise derby triumph, but remain in the mix at the bottom of the table whereas Newcastle have now surpassed the 40-point mark.

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Where and when is the Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League match will be played on July 5, 2020, at St James' Park.

What time does the Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League match will begin at 06:45 PM IST.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League live streaming?

The Newcastle United vs West Ham United, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Rose; Shelvey, Hayden; Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Ritchie; Gayle

West Ham: Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Yarmolenko; Antonio