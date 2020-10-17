Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League: Live streaming, NEW v MUN Dream11, time & where to watch on TV

Manchester United return to Premier League since their 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. They will make the trip up to Newcastle United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be facing a Newcastle side sitting four points and seven places above them in the early standings.

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United

Where and when is the match being played?

The match will be played on October 18, 2020, at St. James' Park.

What time does the match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch live in India (TV channels)?

The match live telecast will be available live in India on Star Sports and Star Sports HD network.

How and where to watch online live streaming?

The live telecast will be available online in India on Disney+Hotstar for premium users.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle United: Darlow; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hendrick, Joelinton; Wilson

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ighalo