Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW v LIV Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

Liverpool bring an historic campaign to a close when they face Newcastle United on the final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The champions got their hands on the trophy after beating Chelsea and they travel to a Newcastle side without a win in their last five outings.

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at St James' Park.

What time does the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live streaming?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Hayden, Rose, Ritchie; Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane