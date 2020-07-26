Headlines

Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW v LIV Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

NEW vs LIV Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Newcastle United vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head to Head.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2020, 05:00 PM IST

Liverpool bring an historic campaign to a close when they face Newcastle United on the final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The champions got their hands on the trophy after beating Chelsea and they travel to a Newcastle side without a win in their last five outings.

 

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at St James' Park.

 

What time does the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live streaming?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

 

Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs 

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Hayden, Rose, Ritchie; Shelvey, Bentaleb, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

