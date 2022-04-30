Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW vs LIV dream11, where to watch

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Two of the Premier League's in-form sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are all set to face each other in the next round of fixtures on Saturday.

The Magpies had put three unanswered goals past Norwich City last time out, while the Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

While Liverpool sits in the second spot in the EPL points table, Newcastle takes the ninth position.

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool - Premier League match

Where and when is the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on April 30, 2022, at St. James' Park in Newcastle.

What time does the Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will begin at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday in India.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match live streaming?

The Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool probable playing XI:

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wood, Saint-Maximin

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Jota