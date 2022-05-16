Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW vs ARS dream11, where to watch

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Arsenal will be travelling to Newcastle United for their penultimate game of the Premier League season on Monday night keeping their aim for a seat in the Champions League in mind.

The Magpies had recently gone down 5-0 to Manchester City, while the Gunners in their North London derby lost 3-0 against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal - Premier League match

Where and when is the Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be played on May 16, 2022, at St. James' Park.

What time does the Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday (Monday night) in India.

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League match live streaming?

The Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League match live streaming will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal probable playing XI:

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah