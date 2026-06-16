New Zealand suffer major blow as Matt Garbett ruled out for remainder of tournament World Cup

New Zealand suffer a massive World Cup blow as midfielder Matt Garbett is ruled out for the rest of the tournament after a cruel injury setback, shaking their campaign hopes. In the tournament opener, All Whites' match against Iran drew 2-2.

New Zealand have suffered a major blow in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as its star midfielder Matt Garbett has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Yes, you read it right! Garbett sustained a hamstring injury in training ahead of the team's opening game against Iran in Los Angeles. In his replacement, Auckland FC forward Logan Rogerson has been drafted into the squad. Garbett was forced to withdraw before All Whites' clash with Iran on Monday, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

''The whole squad's thoughts are with Matt at this time, and we are gutted he won't be able to play in the tournament,'' Reuters reported, quoting New Zealand Football.

Rogerson also reacted to the chance her got as Garbett's replacement in the squad and said, ''Matty's a good mate of mine, and I am really gutted for him. It's a weird feeling to be honest, slightly conflicted as I am also buzzing to get out there and meet up with the team.''

Deets about Iran vs New Zealand clash

In the 7th minute of the game, midfielder Elijah scored the first goal of the match. Later, Ramin Rezaeian equalled the score in the 32nd minute. At the Half-Time, the score read 1-1.

New Zealand's Elijah struck again with another goal in the 55th minute, and nine minutes after this, Iran also levelled the score, courtesy of Mohammad Mohebi in the 64th minute. As per the match stats, Iran got four corners, whereas New Zealand got just one. During the match, Ehsan Hajsafi got a Yellow Card from Cesar Ramos.