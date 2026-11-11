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New Zealand announce team for Tests vs India, eye another clean sweep; check full squad list here

NZ announced their Test squad for the two-match home series against India starting November 19, with Tom Latham as captain.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

New Zealand announce team for Tests vs India, eye another clean sweep; check full squad list here
New Zealand announce team.
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New Zealand has announced its squad for the home Test series against India. The two-match series will start on November 19. This will be the first Test series between the two teams since New Zealand’s famous 3-0 clean sweep in India in 2024.

India vs New Zealand: What has happened so far

In New Zealand, both sides are presently engaged in an all-format series. The five-match T20I series was won 3-2 by India. India already enjoys a commanding 2-0 lead in the ODI series. Rain on Tuesday caused the third ODI in Hamilton to be cancelled. Test cricket will now take the stage following the final two ODIs.

New Zealand squad for Test Series

Tom Latham will lead a largely unchanged New Zealand squad, with Jacob Duffy replacing injured Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes and Will O'Rourke. Tom Blundell, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra are still recovering but hope to be fit for the first Test.

New Zealand Test squad vs India: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Also read: After Tiger Shroff firing, Mumbai Police issues big warning to Bollywood stars, asks them to avoid public crowd

Coach reacts to squad announcement

Head coach Rob Walter, along with bowling coach Jacob Oram, departing batting coach Luke Ronchi and new batting coach BJ Watling, who starts on November 16, said he is excited for Tests at home.“This series marks the start of an exciting summer of Test cricket for the BLACKCAPS,” Walter said.“We've experienced great crowds so far during the white-ball series and we're really looking forward to having that support during the Tests,” he added, hoping to repeat the England success with the 2024 clean sweep still fresh in memory.

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