New Delhi to host ISSF World Cup from March 15-26 next year

Headlines

Delhi University admission 2023: DU begins registration process for PhD admission

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Video analysis of emerging floods in Delhi, poor drainage system exposed

DNA: Final decision on Rafale M deal to be taken during Modi-Macro meeting

DNA: Complete analysis of the historic Chandrayaan-3, countdown for launch begins

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

Cyclone Biparjoy to become 'very severe cyclonic storm,' IMD issues alert for these states

DNA : How can public exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

Asia Cup Rivalries: Five most heated moments in tournament's history | Ind vs Pak | Afg vs Pak

This National Award-winning filmmaker became an alcoholic after box office failure of his much-anticipated film

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

HomeSports

lifestyle

New Delhi to host ISSF World Cup from March 15-26 next year

The Combined World Cup involves events in rifle, pistol and shotgun.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 01:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The capital will be hosting next year's International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Combined World Cup from March 15-26.

The dates were finalised after the ISSF's approval Monday. The Combined World Cup involves events in rifle, pistol and shotgun.

"It is to confirm that the ISSF Executive Committee approved the dates of the 2020 ISSF World Cup stages. We herewith confirm that the dates for the ISSF World Cup in Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun events to be held in New Delhi, India, are as following: 15 March 26 March 2020," the sport's global body wrote in a letter to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

It will be the season-opening World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters and the year's second for those in shotgun.

Offering top-class competition, the event will provide the shooters with a good platform to prepare for next summer's Tokyo Olympics.

India has been hosting a series of world class competition in recent times, including the World Cup Finals in all events last year.

In February this year, India had hosted a World Cup, which offered Olympic quota places for Tokyo. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet Bihar man whose firm earns Rs 769 crore from rent, Rs 4170 crore net worth, to get Rs 4.1 crore per month from...

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

This actress was forced into prostitution, lost all her money, died in pain, had worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE