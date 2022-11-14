'Never been this afraid': UFC star Anthony's old note goes viral after he passes away aged 38

Source: Anthony Johnson Instagram

Former UFC star Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson widely considered one of the best knockout fighters of his generation passed away on Sunday, following a prolonged battle with an undisclosed health issue. Anthony breathed his last aged 38, and after his untimely demise, an old post shared by him is going viral on social media.

Anthony competed in the UFC light heavyweight category and holds the distinction of beating some of the high-level competitors inside and outside the octagon.

The two-time UFC title challenger was due to fight for the Bellator light-heavyweight title in September 2021, but pulled out of the same, owing to his health condition.

READ| LIVE| IPL 2023 retention latest updates: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins to miss next IPL, Matthew Wade stays put at GT

"Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time," his manager Ali Abdelaziz said. An old note that he had written is now going viral on social media after Johnson's death.

Anthony had shared an update about his health condition in the note that he shared on social media, admitting that he was 'afraid' was asked his fans and followers to pray for him.

"Really wish I could go into the detail about how ill I truly am. Just know I need as many prayers as I can get and I'll see you in 2022 God willing.." read the post.

"Never been this afraid of anything in my life but I've remained strong with the support of friends and family," read Anthony's post further.

READ| FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out some of the brutal laws for fans in Qatar during World Cup

Born on March 6, 1984, at the peak of his career, Anthony collected knockout wins over former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and Alexander Gustafsson.

Having defeated Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros in the first round of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, the legendary martial artist was due to face Vadim Nemkov but had to withdraw from the fight due to his condition.