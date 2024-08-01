'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Carini, who tragically lost her father last year, had hoped to honor his memory by winning a medal.

Italian boxer Angela Carini was left in tears on Thursday after losing her opening bout at the Paris Olympics 2024 against Algerian Imane Khelif, who had previously failed a gender test.

Khelif, who is being identified as a biological male, defeated Carini in the women's boxing round of 16. Carini made the difficult decision to abandon the fight after just 46 seconds in the first round, following a powerful punch to her face from Khelif.

The outcome of the match has sparked controversy and raised questions about fairness and inclusivity in sports.

“I have always honored my country with loyalty. This time, I didn’t win because I couldn’t fight anymore. So I ended the match.

"I’m used to suffering. I’ve never taken a punch like that, it’s impossible to continue. I’m nobody to say it’s illegal. I have never been hit so hard in my life. It’s up to the IOC to judge," a tearful Carini told reporters after crashing out.

Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, two female boxers from Taiwan, made headlines when they were disqualified from the 2023 World Championships in Delhi due to failing gender eligibility tests. Despite this setback, both athletes have since taken the necessary steps to comply with all IOC rules in order to compete at the Olympics.

The disqualification stemmed from the discovery of elevated levels of Testosterone in Khelif and Lin, as well as the revelation that both athletes possess XY Chromosomes. Despite these challenges, Khelif had previously achieved success by reaching the quarterfinals of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She then went on to make history as the first Algerian to secure a spot in the final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships the following year.

