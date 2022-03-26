Netizens hail 'Legend' Triple H after he announces in-ring retirement, THIS is how WWE superstars reacted

WWE legend Triple H on Friday announced his retirement from in-ring action, citing health issues. Having begun his wrestling career in 1992, 'The Game' as he is lovingly called by his fans, suffered multiple heart issues last September, thereby forcing him to call time on his illustrious career.

In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, Triple H confirmed that he will indeed no longer participate in WWE matches as an active wrestler, but will continue to be associated with the franchise in other roles.

"I won't – I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he stated when quizzed about his future with WWE.

In an interview with @stephenasmith, @TripleH officially announces his retirement from in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/MQcBAIb4gv — First Take (@FirstTake) March 25, 2022

Following his shocking announcement, Triple H came in for some heartfelt tributes from fans on Twitter, who hailed the WWE icon for his contribution to the sport.

And that's not all the wrestler also was appreciated by his fellow WWE superstars, who tweeted to call Triple H a 'legend' among other things.

Here's how netizens reacted to Triple H's announcement:

Thank u @TripleH for all the great in-ring memories u ever gave us fans we’ll always all be grateful for how u entertained us fans and everything u accomplished in @WWE I’ll always enjoy your multiple runs as world heavyweight champion from 02-05 awesome memories altogether — Carlos (@Cmanfuture17) March 26, 2022

Thank You @TripleH for all the great years and hard work you put into not only your career but others as well. pic.twitter.com/lRKMIsC186 March 26, 2022

Triple H had young niggas going outside spitting out water LMAOOOO —(@NewJetJoe_12) March 25, 2022

Michael Cole: "What are you doing?"



Triple H: "What do you mean what am I doing? We're short handed tonight Cole. We can't all just have 1 job & not even be very good at that & still have a job 30 years later." pic.twitter.com/5ixQHZM5u4 — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan2) March 25, 2022

Moreover, not just the fans, following Triple H's announcement, many WWE stars including the likes of Bayley, The Miz etc as well as other stars posted heartfelt tributes for 'The Game'.

Triple H it was an honor to have shared the ring with you. Thank you for the wealth of knowledge you have given to me over the years. Enjoy the extra time you will now have with your girls. #ThankYouTripleH pic.twitter.com/GL5FsadoJJ — The Miz (@mikethemiz) March 25, 2022

From being the reason I started watching @WWE, to the reason I made it further in this business. Thank you for everything @TripleH pic.twitter.com/z29dZLNMKc March 25, 2022

For everything you've given us. For every improvement you've made to our business. For your kindness, guidance and leadership. #ThankYouHHH #PapaH pic.twitter.com/Cd35qgA6f8 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) March 25, 2022

A 14-time WWE world champion, Triple H's last televised bout was against Randy Orton in 2019, at the WWE Super ShowDown. He will nonetheless, continue to be a part of WWE's shows, in a non-wrestlers' capacity.