Netizens hail 'Legend' Triple H after he announces in-ring retirement, THIS is how WWE superstars reacted

WWE icon Triple H announced his decision to retire from in-ring action, and the legend was in for some tributes from fans and fellow WWE stars alike.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

WWE legend Triple H on Friday announced his retirement from in-ring action, citing health issues. Having begun his wrestling career in 1992, 'The Game' as he is lovingly called by his fans, suffered multiple heart issues last September, thereby forcing him to call time on his illustrious career. 

In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, Triple H confirmed that he will indeed no longer participate in WWE matches as an active wrestler, but will continue to be associated with the franchise in other roles. 

"I won't – I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it's probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV," he stated when quizzed about his future with WWE. 

Following his shocking announcement, Triple H came in for some heartfelt tributes from fans on Twitter, who hailed the WWE icon for his contribution to the sport. 

And that's not all the wrestler also was appreciated by his fellow WWE superstars, who tweeted to call Triple H a 'legend' among other things. 

Here's how netizens reacted to Triple H's announcement:

Moreover, not just the fans, following Triple H's announcement, many WWE stars including the likes of Bayley, The Miz etc as well as other stars posted heartfelt tributes for 'The Game'. 

A 14-time WWE world champion, Triple H's last televised bout was against Randy Orton in 2019, at the WWE Super ShowDown. He will nonetheless, continue to be a part of WWE's shows, in a non-wrestlers' capacity. 

