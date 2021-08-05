What a comeback! Netizens can't keep calm as Indian men's hockey team wins BRONZE after 41 years against Germany

THE.WAIT.HAS.ENDED. The men's hockey team did what every Indian has been dreaming off - winning an Olympic medal. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 on August 5 at Oi Hockey Stadium to win the bronze medal.

The stadium saw mixed emotions from the two sides as India won a medal after 41 years. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and his men kept Germany at bay after taking the lead to take India on the podium.

Soon after the win, netizens took to Twitter to express their happiness on winning the medal.

The 16 who scripted history: Manpreet, Sreejesh, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Surender, Amit, Birendra, Hardik, Vivek, Nilakanta, Sumit, Shamsher, Dilpreet, Gurjant, Lalit, Mandeep. Remember them, cherish them, tell your children about them. Let them inspire a generation #indvsger pic.twitter.com/7ykehC46gC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2021

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

Wow ! Wow ! Elated seeing the Indian Hockey Team coming back in grand style from being 3-1 down, fighting back and winning the bronze medal match against Germany, India's first medal in #Hockey since 1980 .#IndvsGer. Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/gE2DBEnm5T August 5, 2021

This might be a bronze but is undoubtedly scripted in golden words for Indian hockey and its fans! A new era starts. India make a podium finish at the #Olympics after 41 long years. A comeback story that will inspire generations to come! #IndianHockey #IND #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/ElBFiVirxu — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) August 5, 2021

What a Game! Sreejesh - The guardian wall! From 3-1 down to winning it 5-4 against the Germany to bag a medal in Olympics after 41 years! Indian Hockey team & fans right now!#Hockey #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/fyAYB3vimi — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) August 5, 2021

History created after 41 years by Indian #Hockey team at #Tokyo2020 Every Indian right now:#IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/L6zeraFpho — Mukul Sharma (@mukulsharma1419) August 5, 2021

As for the Indian men's hockey team, while Simranjeet Singh scored two goals for India along with Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also added their names on the scoresheet.