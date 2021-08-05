Trending#

What a comeback! Netizens can't keep calm as Indian men's hockey team wins BRONZE after 41 years against Germany

The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 on August 5 at Oi Hockey Stadium to win the bronze medal.


Netizens can't keep calm as Indian men's hockey team wins BRONZE after 41 years against Germany

Updated: Aug 5, 2021, 09:34 AM IST

THE.WAIT.HAS.ENDED. The men's hockey team did what every Indian has been dreaming off - winning an Olympic medal. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 on August 5 at Oi Hockey Stadium to win the bronze medal.

The stadium saw mixed emotions from the two sides as India won a medal after 41 years. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and his men kept Germany at bay after taking the lead to take India on the podium.

Soon after the win, netizens took to Twitter to express their happiness on winning the medal.

As for the Indian men's hockey team, while Simranjeet Singh scored two goals for India along with Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also added their names on the scoresheet.