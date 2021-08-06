Thought it was a marriage for life...: Netizens can't believe Lionel Messi and Barca are parting ways

Shocked, surprised, and sad is what Barca fans were feeling as soon as the news of Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona came out. As per the club, the reason for his exit was the financial and structural obstacles.

Despite Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement, the Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration have caused a stop, the club statement stated.

Due to this, Messi will not be staying at FC Barcelona and both parties deeply regret it. "FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life," it said as per fcbarcelona.com.

Soon after the news of Messi leaving the club was out, netizens could not believe it and took to Twitter to express themselves.

Messi and Barca. I thought it was a marriage for life.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 5, 2021

Lionel Messi - End of an Era The Story.pic.twitter.com/mEkSD6It8T — (@LSComps) August 5, 2021

A barca fan outside the gates of Camp Nou crying while holding a Messi jersey pic.twitter.com/jEHsA1uc0A — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) August 5, 2021

Pep Guardiola running to Sheikh Mansour asking him to cancel the Jack Grealish deal and bring in Lionel Messi instead pic.twitter.com/926zAl9PJZ — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 5, 2021

If Messi can leave Barcelona she will leave you Nothing lasts forever pic.twitter.com/hmbdTEIezi — Original Bro (@visias007) August 6, 2021

Lionel Messi - End of an Era Literally Cried while making this edit.....I'm really not ready at all man. pic.twitter.com/D10sR7wnyD — (@Mysticalleo_) August 6, 2021

The story of Camp Nou: From MSN to MS to Messi to nothing. pic.twitter.com/BDvkDJ6gId — Fottystore (@AnniruddhaSedh1) August 6, 2021

Earlier it was reported that Messi was all set to sign a new five-year contract with Barca and along with signing a new deal, he was going to take a 50 percent wage cut, Goal.com had reported.

As for Messi's career at Barca, he had spent his entire career with the Spanish club after signing on with the club in 2004. His contract expired in June this year, but he is was set to sign a new deal with the Catalan side.

The striker earned EUR550 million (£468m/$650m) over the course of his last five-year contract at Camp Nou, which equates to around EUR75m (£64m/$89m) per season.

