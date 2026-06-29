Netherlands vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

The Netherlands and Morocco lock horns in a mouthwatering FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Get the complete match preview, probable lineups, key players, kick-off time and live streaming details as the Dutch face the Atlas Lions for a place in the Round of 16.

Get ready for fireworks at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, as the Netherlands and Morocco face off in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kickoff’s set for 6:30 AM IST on June 30. This game feels bigger than football—it's a showdown between two modern giants with layers of emotion and culture running beneath the surface.

Looking back, these teams haven’t crossed paths too often. Just three official meetings—two wins for the Dutch, one for Morocco. Their most memorable clash goes all the way back to June 29, 1994, at the World Cup in the US. That day, Dennis Bergkamp put the Netherlands ahead and Bryan Roy sealed it for a 2-1 Dutch win. Since then, two friendlies in the 21st century each ended 2-1, the sides trading wins. In other words, nobody arrives with a clear psychological upper hand.

But this isn’t just about history or tactics; it’s deeply personal for a lot of people. The ties between these countries run thicker than you might think. The Netherlands has a huge Moroccan community, and plenty of Morocco’s current stars—like Sofyan Amrabat, Noussair Mazraoui, and Anass Salah-Eddine—grew up playing football in Dutch youth academies. Ismael Saibari is another who made his mark in the Eredivisie before choosing his national colors. This isn’t just a game; it’s a story about family, migration, and finding home on two continents.

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Go way back and the relationship between these nations started with the 1610 Treaty of Friendship. These days, that connection lives on through community, shared experience and—more than anything—football.

Step onto the pitch and you’ll see two teams who know each other inside out. Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands topped Group F thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s defensive command, Ryan Gravenberch’s tireless work in midfield, and an attack built around Brian Brobbey’s strength and Cody Gakpo’s vision.

Across the field, Morocco enters with momentum from their unforgettable 2022 World Cup semi-final run and second place in Group C behind Brazil. Mohamed Ouahbi leads a side loaded with talent: Achraf Hakimi’s bursts down the flank, Brahim Diaz running the show from midfield and a belief born from history and heart.

Netherlands’ predicted lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen (goalkeeper); Dumfries, Van Hacke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

Morocco’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Bounou (goalkeeper); Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Netherlands and Morocco will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Netherlands vs Morocco match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

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