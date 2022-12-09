Netherlands vs Argentina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for NED vs ARG at FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 2

Netherlands and Argentina are all set to lock horns in the second Quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. It will be a stern test for both teams, as Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on the Dutch wall of Virgil Van Dijk.
All eyes will be on the two-star players, who have performed admirably for their respective teams. Netherlands' Cody Gakpo has also impressed a lot, the youngster has scored 3 goals in 4 matches already.
Louis Van Gaal's side began their tournament with a win over Senegal, after which they played out a draw against Ecuador and confirmed their progress to round of 16 with a win over the hosts Qatar. Netherlands breezed past the United States 3-1 in the knockouts to reach the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, Messi's Argentina were defeated by Saudi Arabia, but back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland helped them seal a place in the knockouts, and in the round of 16, they overcame Australia 2-1.
It will be interesting to see how one of the best strikers in the world, Messi fare against one of the best defenders in the world, Van Dijk.
READ| 'That's not true': Cristiano Ronaldo denies reports of him joining Saudi club Al-Nassr
Dream11 Prediction – NED vs ARG, Quarterfinal 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022
Goalkeeper – E Martinez
Defenders – N Otamendi, V van Dijk, D Blind
Midfielders – F de Jong, D Dumfries, E Fernandez, D Klaasen,
Strikers – L Messi (c), C Gakpo (vc), M Depay
Netherlands probable playing XIs
Netherlands: A Noppert, J Timber, V van Dijk, N Ake, D Dumfries, M de Roon, F de Jong, D Blind, D Klaasen, C Gakpo, M Depay
Argentina: E Martinez, N Molina, C Romero, N Otamendi, M Acuna; R de Paul, E Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria, L Messi, J Alvarez
READ| Meet Ivana Knoll, Croatian fan dubbed FIFA World Cup's 'sexiest cheerleader' who could face jail time in Qatar
NED vs ARG My Dream11 team
E Martinez, N Otamendi, V van Dijk, D Blind, F de Jong, D Dumfries, E Fernandez, D Klaasen, L Messi, C Gakpo, M Depay
Netherlands vs Argentina Match Details
Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 2 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday (Friday night in India), December 10.