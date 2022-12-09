Netherlands vs Argentina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for NED vs ARG at FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarterfinal 2

Netherlands vs Argentina: Lionel Messi faces off against Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands and Argentina are all set to lock horns in the second Quarterfinal of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. It will be a stern test for both teams, as Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on the Dutch wall of Virgil Van Dijk.

All eyes will be on the two-star players, who have performed admirably for their respective teams. Netherlands' Cody Gakpo has also impressed a lot, the youngster has scored 3 goals in 4 matches already.

Louis Van Gaal's side began their tournament with a win over Senegal, after which they played out a draw against Ecuador and confirmed their progress to round of 16 with a win over the hosts Qatar. Netherlands breezed past the United States 3-1 in the knockouts to reach the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Messi's Argentina were defeated by Saudi Arabia, but back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland helped them seal a place in the knockouts, and in the round of 16, they overcame Australia 2-1.

It will be interesting to see how one of the best strikers in the world, Messi fare against one of the best defenders in the world, Van Dijk.

Dream11 Prediction – NED vs ARG, Quarterfinal 2 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – E Martinez

Defenders – N Otamendi, V van Dijk, D Blind

Midfielders – F de Jong, D Dumfries, E Fernandez, D Klaasen,

Strikers – L Messi (c), C Gakpo (vc), M Depay

Netherlands​ probable playing XIs

Netherlands: A Noppert, J Timber, V van Dijk, N Ake, D Dumfries, M de Roon, F de Jong, D Blind, D Klaasen, C Gakpo, M Depay

Argentina: E Martinez, N Molina, C Romero, N Otamendi, M Acuna; R de Paul, E Fernandez, Mac Allister, Di Maria, L Messi, J Alvarez

NED vs ARG My Dream11 team

E Martinez, N Otamendi, V van Dijk, D Blind, F de Jong, D Dumfries, E Fernandez, D Klaasen, L Messi, C Gakpo, M Depay

Netherlands vs Argentina Match Details

Netherlands vs Argentina ​FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal 2 is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday (Friday night in India), December 10.