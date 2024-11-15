After a year-long hiatus, Goyat is making his return to boxing following a knockout victory over Phakorn Aiemyod in his last fight.

Renowned Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat is gearing up to face Whindersson Nunes at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, November 16th. The bout will take place in the middleweight division as part of the undercard for the Paul vs Tyson event.

Goyat, with an impressive boxing record of 18-4-2, has established himself as a formidable force in the ring. With eight knockout victories under his belt, Goyat's track record speaks to his endurance and skill as a fighter.

On the other hand, Nunes, a social media influencer from Brazil, lacks experience in professional boxing. The matchup between Goyat and Nunes may seem uneven, given Goyat's extensive background in the sport.

After a year-long hiatus, Goyat is making his return to boxing following a knockout victory over Phakorn Aiemyod in his last fight. Additionally, Goyat recently appeared on India's popular reality show, Big Boss OTT, before being eliminated on the fifth day.

Nunes, with only one win in his professional boxing career, faces a tough challenge in his upcoming bout against Goyat. With a record of 1-2-1, Nunes will need to bring his A-game to compete with the seasoned Goyat.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes fight happen?

The fight between Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes will be live at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 16, Saturday.

What time will the Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes fight start?

The fight between Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes will kick off at 6:50 am IST.

Where will the Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes fight stream on TV and OTT?

The fight between Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes will be live-streamed on Netflix.

