Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj stuck at 8th, Sachin climbs to 4th as Arshad Nadeem exits competition

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: It is anticipated to be an exciting thriller as Neeraj Chopra defends his World Athletics Championship title against competitors such as Arshad Nadeem and Julian Weber.

Javelin Throw Final World Athletics Championship 2025 Live Updates: The stage is set in Tokyo for an exciting men’s javelin final. Neeraj Chopra will be defending his world title against a strong lineup that includes Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, and several other medalists. The event is scheduled to start at approximately 4:00 PM IST today, a time that javelin enthusiasts would have noted to witness their champion in action.

Both Chopra and Nadeem progressed effortlessly from the qualification rounds on Wednesday. This has created the first Worlds final matchup between the two since last year’s Olympics in Paris. Germany’s Julian Weber comes in with the season’s best throw of 91.51m, achieved at the Zurich Diamond League on August 28. Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott add depth to a field where a throw exceeding 85m in the early rounds could quickly alter the podium dynamics. Sachin Yadav has also qualified for the final, providing India with a second competitor in the medal contention.

For Chopra, the strategy that consistently proves effective at championships is to secure an early throw. An initial throw in the 85m range creates scoreboard pressure and allows him to adjust angles and optimize distance in the subsequent rounds. This tactic is crucial today, as Weber’s flat, penetrating release performs exceptionally well in calm conditions, while Nadeem’s rhythm, particularly in his final three steps, can produce additional distance if he executes the plant correctly.

The psychological aspect surrounding the 90m mark is another critical factor. If an athlete achieves a throw between 88-90m by the second or third round, the competitors behind them often tend to overexert themselves. Chopra’s strength in high-stakes competitions lies in his management; he seldom wastes attempts chasing unrealistic distances. Instead, he focuses on accumulating safe, solid throws before making a final push once he has assessed the competition's performance.

Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships Live: