SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj stuck at 8th, Sachin climbs to 4th as Arshad Nadeem exits competition

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: It is anticipated to be an exciting thriller as Neeraj Chopra defends his World Athletics Championship title against competitors such as Arshad Nadeem and Julian Weber.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj stuck at 8th, Sachin climbs to 4th as Arshad Nadeem exits competition
Javelin Throw Final World Athletics Championship 2025 Live Updates: The stage is set in Tokyo for an exciting men’s javelin final. Neeraj Chopra will be defending his world title against a strong lineup that includes Arshad Nadeem, Julian Weber, and several other medalists. The event is scheduled to start at approximately 4:00 PM IST today, a time that javelin enthusiasts would have noted to witness their champion in action.

Both Chopra and Nadeem progressed effortlessly from the qualification rounds on Wednesday. This has created the first Worlds final matchup between the two since last year’s Olympics in Paris. Germany’s Julian Weber comes in with the season’s best throw of 91.51m, achieved at the Zurich Diamond League on August 28. Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott add depth to a field where a throw exceeding 85m in the early rounds could quickly alter the podium dynamics. Sachin Yadav has also qualified for the final, providing India with a second competitor in the medal contention.

For Chopra, the strategy that consistently proves effective at championships is to secure an early throw. An initial throw in the 85m range creates scoreboard pressure and allows him to adjust angles and optimize distance in the subsequent rounds. This tactic is crucial today, as Weber’s flat, penetrating release performs exceptionally well in calm conditions, while Nadeem’s rhythm, particularly in his final three steps, can produce additional distance if he executes the plant correctly.

The psychological aspect surrounding the 90m mark is another critical factor. If an athlete achieves a throw between 88-90m by the second or third round, the competitors behind them often tend to overexert themselves. Chopra’s strength in high-stakes competitions lies in his management; he seldom wastes attempts chasing unrealistic distances. Instead, he focuses on accumulating safe, solid throws before making a final push once he has assessed the competition's performance.

Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championships Live:

  • Peters remains in second place following his fourth throw, measuring 83.62m. Up next is Walcott! He achieves a distance of 88.16m, solidifying his lead! Thompson is in third, but his fourth attempt was a foul!
  • Arshad commits a foul on his fourth attempt, and things are just not going his way today! Wegner throws 83.03m, placing him in ninth. Nadeem is in 10th position. Neeraj achieves 82.86m, securing 8th place. It seems Yego's day has come to an end! He has sustained an injury!
  • Neeraj commits a foul on his third attempt, while Arshad achieves a distance of 82.75m. Peters records 82.83m. Both Neeraj and Arshad remain outside the top five!​
  • Sachin commits a foul on his second throw, remaining in third place. Arshad has now dropped to 9th. Sri Lanka's Rumesh achieves a distance of 81.22m on his second attempt, but his initial throw places him in sixth, just ahead of Neeraj.
  • Peters is currently in the lead, achieving a score of 87.38 on his second throw. Weber follows with a score of 86.11, while Yego records 85.54. At this point, Neeraj is in seventh place with a second throw of 84.03. Additionally, Arshad has a foul throw.
  • SACHIN SURPASSES NEERAJ IN HIS INITIAL ATTEMPT! ACHIEVES 86.27m!
  • Neeraj is now in fifth place as Rumesh also records 84.38m.
  • Neeraj currently holds the third position as Curtis Thompson from the USA delivers the top throw of 86.67m on his first attempt. In the meantime, Dawid Wegner from Poland secures a distance of 77.15m, while Kenya's Yego follows with 76.58m. Australian star McEntyre is in 8th place with a throw measuring 74.39m.
  • Weber kicks off the competition with a distance of 83.63m on his initial try. Following him is Peters, who secures 84.59m, surpassing Weber.
  • Now it's Arshad's chance! He records 82.73m in his first attempt. Up next is Neeraj! He achieves 83.65m, placing him in second position, just behind Peters.
  • The heats for the 5000m are complete, and now all attention turns to the men's javelin throw final!
  • The heats for the women's 5000m are currently taking place! Meanwhile, the men's javelin throw final is set to occur at 3:57 PM IST.
  • Neeraj had minimal tasks during the qualifiers, successfully advancing to the finals on his initial try with a throw of 84.85m, which was slightly above the automatic qualification threshold.
  • In contrast, Arshad started the qualifiers poorly, recording only 76.99m on his first attempt. His second throw was even lower at 74.17m. However, he secured his place in the finals with a third throw of 85.28m.
  • Another Indian athlete has made it to the final. Sachin Yadav secured sixth place in Group A with a throw measuring 83.67m, ultimately finishing 10th overall to qualify for the final. Julian Weber led the men's javelin throw qualification round. He did not meet the required mark on his first attempt but successfully qualified with a second throw of 87.21m.
  • The competitors in the men's javelin throw finals include Julian Weber, Anderson Peters, Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra, Julius Yego, Curtis Thompson, Cameron McEntyre, Dawid Wegner, Sachin Yadav, Rumesh Pathirage, Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott.
