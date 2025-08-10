Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...

Twitter
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar

The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?

DRDO Chief makes BIG statement on Indian Defence export, says, India to hit Rs 500000000000 target by...

MP woman studying for judicial service exams disappears mid-train journey, co-passengers say...

PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details

IndiGo slapped with heavy fine for providing ‘dirty seat’ to passenger, ordered to pay Rs…

Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'

Rupali Ganguly's lawyer reveals shocking update on defamation case against stepdaughter: 'Unhone court mein...'

After Bihar and Bengal, THIS state prepares for SIR of electoral rolls with 38% Muslim population due to...

Indian's World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has withdrawn from Silesia Diamond League, scheduled for August 16, with Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem also being absence from the list for the meet to be held in Poland.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

    Indian's World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has withdrawn from Silesia Diamond League, scheduled for August 16, with Pakistan's reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem also being absence from the list for the meet to be held in Poland.

    Silesia Diamond League 2025: India vs Pakistan clash cancelled

    The meet was expected to be the first clash between the Indian and Pakistani rivals since their Paris Olympics 2024 face-off, where Arshad outclassed Neeraj with a record-breaking throw that earned him a gold medal, while Neeraj had to stay content with silver, as per Olympics.com.

    The high-profile clash, teased by event organisers back in July, was in doubt as Nadeem underwent a surgery in his right calf during last month. The Pakistani star was ruled out of the competition by his coach and does not appear in the list unveiled this week.

    On the other hand, the reason behind Neeraj's absence is unclear.

    Neeraj Chopra's performance in 2025

    The Indian superstar has enjoyed a spectacular start to the 2025 season.

    Chopra took the top honours in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, a competition named after him at Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru last month. The reigning javelin throw champion stood triumphant with 86.18m.

    Neeraj kickstarted with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever, with a throw of 90.23 m.

    He also went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month and resumed his winning ways with back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike this month, with best efforts of 88.16 m and 85.29 m. Most recently came his NC Classic triumph in front of his home crowd.

    Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem

    Neeraj and Nadeem are both aiming to take part in World Athletics Championships scheduled for Tokyo from September 13-21. During the previous edition, Neeraj had finished ahead of Nadeem to win the gold, becoming the first-ever Indian to land a gold at the marquee event.

    Before the prestigious Tokyo meet, the Lausanne Diamond League on August 20 will be the last major athletics event where Neeraj could get some game time.

    (With inputs from ANI)

