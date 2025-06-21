SPORTS
Despite the inconsistency in the middle of the competition, Chopra's single legal throw in the first round proved decisive and enough to seal the win.
India's Neeraj Chopra once again proved his dominance on the global stage, winning the Paris Diamond League title on Friday night (local time) with a commanding first-round throw of 88.16 metres. Despite three no-marks in the middle rounds, his opening effort was enough to keep him on top throughout the competition.
Neeraj Chopra set the benchmark in first attempt
Neeraj Chopra set the tone early, launching the spear 88.16m on his first attempt, immediately taking the lead. Germany's Julian Weber came close with a best of 87.88m but fell short. Brazil's Mauricio Luiz da Silva secured third place with a throw of 86.62m.
In the opening round, Chopra led the field, followed by Weber's 87.88m and Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott with 80.94m. In the second round, Weber briefly merged an 86.20m throw, while Neeraj recorded 85.10m and Walcott slightly improved to 81.66m. However, Chopra's opening throw remained unmatched.
The third round saw Da Silva make his mark with a throw of 86.62m.
Germany's Weber fought till last
Weber tried to mount a late challenge with throws of 83.13m in the fourth and 84.50m in the fifth round, but he could not cross the 88m mark. In the final round, Neeraj returned to the sector with a solid 82.89m, while Weber finished with 81.08m and Da Silva with 78.56m.
Despite the inconsistency in the middle of the competition, Chopra's single legal throw in the first round proved decisive and enough to seal the win.
What's next for Neeraj Chopra?
The two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be in action for the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, which will take place on July 5.
The NC Classic was originally slated to be held on May 24 but was later postponed to July 5 due to the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
(With inputs from ANI)
Rishabh Pant achieves BIG milestone, breaks MS Dhoni's record to become Aisa's...
Meet woman, former IT engineer, left lucrative corporate job in US to start unique business with only Rs 1 lakh, it is now worth Rs..., business is...
Meet actor, who has 0 hits in 12 years, last film didn't earn even Rs 2 crore, still worth Rs 1200 crore, left India to stay in...
Neeraj Chopra wins Paris Diamond League, beats Germany's Julian Weber with a massive throw of...
Israel-Iran war becomes big worry for this UP city, could impact trade worth Rs 600 crore, local traders fear..., it is globally known for...
This woman gave an heir to India’s richest royal family after 400 years, has property worth Rs 80000 crore, she is married to…, her name is...
Amid Israel-Iran war, these 3 big fears are haunting Pakistan supporter Turkey, Erdogan says they are...
Amitabh Bachchan has massive net worth of Rs 1600 crore, his fees is..., he has investments in...; know his sources of income here
Meet man, son of farmer who lived in mud house, battled extreme poverty, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR..., he is from...
Video: Flight carrying 290 Indian nationals lands In Delhi amid Indian government's ongoing Operation Sindhu, two more rescue flights from Iran to land on...
Iran: Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes country, tremors felt in Tehran amid war with Israel
Iran-Israel war: Iran is largest producer of THIS world's most expensive spice, India ranks no. 2, it is...
Summer Solstice 2025: Why June 21 will be longest day, how it's celebrated around world
Son of Sardaar 2: Not Mrunal Thakur, but this actress to play Ajay Devgn's wife, she's Punjabi superstar, not Sonam Bajwa, but...
Man in UK was told his stomach pain was due to stress, he died months later because of...
'“I believe in imbalance': Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta talks about working 16-hour days, missing his daughter’s childhood, rejects work...
Iran-Israel War: IDF Chief Zamir issues BIG statement, says, 'Israelis must prepare for...'
A major international airport in THIS country is sinking into the sea, reason will leave you shocked, it is located in...
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill centuries and Rishabh Pant's fifty power India to 359/3 at stumps
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan makes solid comeback, takes double-digit opening despite low advance booking, film earns...
Viral video: Elderly couple’s enjoys motorcycle ride together, internet calls the, 'desi Jack and Rose'
DNA TV Show: Israel, US underestimated Iran's military power? IRGC commander says, 'Tehran showed merely 30 per cent of...'
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill overtakes Virat Kohli in record books with century against England, only behind Rohit Sharma on THIS list
Iran Israel war: Israel claims Iranian ballistic missiles hit children's centre in Beersheba, says, 'When the world asks...'
ABCD actress Lauren Gottlieb ties the knot with longtime beau... in Italy, he is a...: 'I just kept reminding myself to...'
International Yoga Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance and more
Meet man who became world's second richest man after Elon Musk overnight, earned Rs 3464355248000 in a week, now boasts net worth of Rs..., he is...
RJ Mahvash HITS back at trolls claiming 'Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya'; reveals her equation with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I'm super-proud...'
This man married and divorced the same woman 4 times within 37 days just to get...
Watch: Ben Stokes' hilarious reaction to Rishabh Pant's boundary goes viral
Karisma Kapoor's son will be successor of Sunjay Kapur's Rs 10000 crore empire after his death? Here's what Indian law says
Man with live-in partner, child proposes to AI chatbot, it says...; his reaction will leave you shocked
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century in 1st Test, joins elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar
SHOCKING!: Ex-RAW head congratulates Pakistan Army chief, praises Asim Munir for...
Uric acid levels too high? Know the causes, symptoms and ways to control
Viral video: Sudhanshu Pandey slams Apoorva Mukhija for insulting Ashish Vidyarthi, calls Gen-Z like her 'curse to society': 'This is bull***t'
Iran-Israel War: Iran's BIG appeal to India as Israel continues strikes on Tehran, says, 'Any ceasefire is useless...'
IND vs ENG: Karun Nair achieves unique milestone in Leeds Test; joins Jaydev Unadkat, Dinesh Karthik in elite list
This actor did 300 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, still didn't have money to buy drinking water, was called…, pleaded son for…, name is..
Not Elon Musk, meet CEO who is planning to leave his net worth of over Rs 1200000000000 for his 100 children, he is...
Will you feel ashamed for speaking English? Amit Shah says..., Rahul Gandhi retorts by saying...
'I had become naked...': Meet actress who became superstar after marriage, never wore deep neck blouse, short skirts, cried after…, her name is..
Iran Israel War: Tehran takes BIG step for Indian citizens stranded in Iran, allows...
Temba Bavuma suffers BIG setback days after winning WTC final against Australia
Asia’s cleanest village has 94% literacy, It is located in..., not Japan, South Korea, Singapore
Meet girl whose father works in tea stall, mother in firecracker factory, secures Aerospace Engineering seat at IIT Bombay, she is from...
IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi shares emotional post ahead of Headingley Test, terms it 'mixed feelings'
Meet actor who beat Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, film's premiere reached 5.4 crore viewers, earned Rs 800 crore in Hindi, name is..., movie is..
Iran-Israel War: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hiding in underground bunker? Forensic clues reveal...
SHOCKING! Premanand Maharaj falls prey to AI as his controversial deepfake picture goes viral, ashram says...
Who taught Keshav Mittal? Viral video of NEET AIR 7 topper leaves internet confused
WATCH: As PM Modi lands in Bihar, Lalu Yadav predicts his rally with humorous forecast, says 'Aaj hogi Bihar me jumlon ki baarish...'
Who fixed Donald Trump-Asim Munir meeting? Know Pakistan-born man who praises Narendra Modi
IND vs ENG: Yograj Singh makes big statement on skipper Shubman Gill over his captaincy debut
Bad news for employees of THIS tech giant, says relocate or resign in 60 days, not Google, Meta, Microsoft, TCS
Shubman Gill creates history; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to achieve THIS huge milestone in Test cricket
Israel-Iran War: Has Iron Dome failed? Missiles landing at Beer Sheva, Haifa, Tel Aviv expose air defence system
Not Aamir Khan, this actor was first choice for Taare Zameen Par, superstar 'didn't allow' director to meet him because…, his name is...
Viral video: Adorable tiger cubs playing in win hearts online, netizens say 'children playing kabaddi'
'He shouldn't have...': Sachin Tendulkar makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's Test retirement
Easy weight loss hacks: Can drinking water really help you lose weight? Know what experts suggest
This mantra helps Google CEO Sundar Pichai stay calm under pressure: 'The higher up you...'
Meet Charulata beautiful wife of Rajasthan Royals star, who works as...; know their love story
Air India plane crash: What happens when Black Box is damaged? Will govt send it abroad for analysis?
World’s largest password leak: 16 billion login credentials leaked, sensitive data from Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram now...
Pakistan's Deputy PM makes BIG statement on ceasefire with India after Operation Sindoor, says, 'Asked India for ceasefire when...'
What is Bazball in cricket? Know everything about highly trending word during IND vs ENG Test series
Days after Ahmedabad Plane crash, another Air India flight returning to Delhi from Pune cancelled due to THIS reason
IND vs ENG: Why are India-England players wearing black armbands on Day 1 in Leeds Test?
Meet Diana Penty's 'husband', diamond merchant whom she has known for 22 years, he works as..., name is..
IND vs ENG: Karun Nair makes Test comeback after 8 years, GT star handed debut as England opt to field against India
Priyanka Chopra says how she lost ‘chunk’ of her eyebrow: 'Could have been my...'
Israel-Iran war: Why did Iran attack Beersheba? Is there any nuclear angle?
Viral: Ramen noodles package comes with THIS deadly warning, video leaves netizens in shock, watch
Meet man, close relative of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, leads company worth Rs 6,368 crores, owns one of India's biggest..., he is...
When Jaya Bachchan slapped Rekha after she saw her with Amitabh Bachchan at..., then…
Does Iran possess nuclear capabilities? Will it prove to be hoax like Saddam Hussein's WMD? IAEA says...
Shocking video shows man bungee jumping with toddler in his arms, netizens say 'some parents don't deserve...'
Sun TV family feud explodes, Kavya Maran's father Kalanithi Maran gets legal notice from brother Dayanidhi Maran over..., his estimated wealth is Rs...
Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: How did Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, who ran flour mill, become millionaire? Opened multiple bank accounts in name of..., used to live in...
Meet Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza's second husband, whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, works as a lawyer, has now joined..., his name is..
Meet actress who became superstar after debut, one accident ended her career, spent 29 days in coma, then became a monk, now works in slums as..., her name is..
CSK's MS Dhoni to be replaced by this Rajasthan Royals player in IPL 2026? Here's the truth
Wooden Street Crosses Over 10,000 Sofa Cum Bed Deliveries Across India
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Forecast: Market Strategist Predicts When LILPEPE Will Hit $2, Rising from Under $0.002 Today
Get competitive gold loan interest in Pune with Bajaj Finance
Snake in Delhi Metro? Viral video shows women screaming, jumping on seats; netizens say 'this is my...'
When will US join Israel-Iran War? Donald Trump Says..., Middle East conflict explained in 10 points
EMI Calculator for Personal Loans: A Must-Have Tool Before You Borrow
PM Modi's BIG gift to Bihar months before Assembly election, inaugurates Rs 5900-crore worth project in..., to develop new railway line and...
IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Best fantasy Playing XI picks for 1st Test of India tour of England
Bad news for China as Modi govt makes this major move, India to reduce its dependence on Beijing for..., now set to deal with...
Meet India's richest female singer who owns YouTube channel with over 1000000 subscribers, not Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar but..., net worth is..
Israel-Iran war: PM Netanyahu sparks outrage over comments on his son's wedding postponement, calls his wife 'hero' for...
Air India cancels multiple domestic, international flights due to... Here's the full list
Meet man who is hairstylist of Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor, reveals story from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations, it is..., his fee is Rs...
Ram Kapoor breaks his silence on 'fallout' with Ekta Kapoor: 'You cannot forget...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 23, is one of most beautiful IAS, now married to BJP MLA, currently posted as..., her husband is...
Is Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) a Good Investment in June 2025? Where and How to Buy This Meme Coin
Salman Khan faces security breach, man tries to... at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere: Watch