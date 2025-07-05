Neeraj Chopra wins gold with 86.18m throw at NC classic in Bengaluru, Julius Yego claims silver

This marks his third consecutive title, following his wins at the Paris Diamond League and the Ostrava Golden Spike last month. Neeraj achieved victory at the Paris DL with a throw of 88.16m, and at Ostrava, he triumphed with a throw of 85.29m.

Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower who has won both Olympic gold and silver medals, secured victory at the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic - India’s inaugural international javelin throw event - classified as a World Athletics Category A event - with his top throw of 86.18m at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. This marks his third consecutive title, following his wins at the Paris Diamond League and the Ostrava Golden Spike last month. Neeraj achieved victory at the Paris DL with a throw of 88.16m, and at Ostrava, he triumphed with a throw of 85.29m.

Despite facing windy conditions, Neeraj's initial throw was not successful. However, he corrected this with an impressive 86.18m throw on his second attempt, which was the best of the event - securing him the win at the event named in his honor. Kenya’s Julius Yego took home the silver medal with a throw of 84.51m, while Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage earned the bronze medal with a throw of 84.34m. India’s Sachin Yadav, who is the Asian Championships silver medallist, performed admirably but missed out on a podium finish, ending up fourth with a best throw of 82.33m.

The first edition of the NC Classic, a tournament named after Neeraj himself, represented more than just athletic success for the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist. It captivated the Indian audience, providing a high-quality event and enhancing India’s interest in javelin throw.

The prestigious event showcased elite athletes from around the world, including Germany’s Thomas Rohler, former world champion Yego from Kenya, and competitors such as Curtis Thompson (USA), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), Pathirage (Sri Lanka), and Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland), among others.

