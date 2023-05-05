Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League javelin throw title in Doha with world-leading 88.67m throw

Neeraj Chopra (File Photo)

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian athlete, emerged victorious in the men's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League meet, with a remarkable throw of 88.67m. This outstanding performance secured him the top spot on the podium, leaving his competitors in awe.

Chopra's exceptional talent was evident from the very beginning, as he achieved the best figure in his very first throw. His second-best throw came on the final attempt, with a distance of 86.52m.

Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic finished second with 88.63m, while Anderson Peters from Granada secured third place with 85.88m.

It is worth noting that Chopra's personal best and national record stands at an impressive 89.94m. In 2018, he finished fourth with a throw of 87.43m in his only other participation in the Doha Diamond League.

Unfortunately, he was unable to take part in the event last year due to a lack of overall fitness and strength.

READ| IPL 2023: Rashid Khan’s fiery spell, Hardik Pandya's batting help Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals