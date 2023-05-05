Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League javelin throw title in Doha with world-leading 88.67m throw

Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic finished second with 88.63m, while Anderson Peters from Granada secured third place with 85.88m.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:47 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League javelin throw title in Doha with world-leading 88.67m throw
Neeraj Chopra (File Photo)

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian athlete, emerged victorious in the men's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League meet, with a remarkable throw of 88.67m. This outstanding performance secured him the top spot on the podium, leaving his competitors in awe.

Chopra's exceptional talent was evident from the very beginning, as he achieved the best figure in his very first throw. His second-best throw came on the final attempt, with a distance of 86.52m. 

Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic finished second with 88.63m, while Anderson Peters from Granada secured third place with 85.88m.

It is worth noting that Chopra's personal best and national record stands at an impressive 89.94m. In 2018, he finished fourth with a throw of 87.43m in his only other participation in the Doha Diamond League.

Unfortunately, he was unable to take part in the event last year due to a lack of overall fitness and strength.

READ| IPL 2023: Rashid Khan’s fiery spell, Hardik Pandya's batting help Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.