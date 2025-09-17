Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Durga Puja 2025: 5 ancient caves that celebrate divine energy of Goddess Durga during Navratri

World’s First AI Platform for Real-Time Disease Monitoring and Treatment Launches in India — Powered by OFC and Gadgeon

Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'

Nighttime anxiety and how it impacts sleep quality

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Poised to Break Out Toward $10 in 2026, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is Expected to Deliver Bigger Gains Faster

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif own Rs 17-crore Mumbai home, Rs 7-crore London mansion, Rs 200-crore brand; their combined net worth is whopping Rs...

Want strong immunity? PM Modi says drumstick paratha is the secret, here’s the recipe

From Do Patti to Seeta Aur Geeta: Top 7 twin-themed films in Bollywood

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
OpenAI's ChatGPT now comes in teen version, enables guardians to keep check after 16-year-old's suicide case; check details

OpenAI's ChatGPT now comes in teen version, enables guardians to keep check

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at

Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines

Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeSports

SPORTS

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

Neeraj Chopra is still in contention to become just the third male javelin thrower ever to successfully defend a World Championships gold medal, having qualified for the final in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 05:30 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's prominent javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured his place in the final of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo on Wednesday. The defending champion delivered an impressive throw of 84.85m on his first attempt in Group A of the qualification round, achieving direct qualification for the final. This throw exceeded the qualification threshold of 84.50m. Neeraj, who boasts a personal and seasonal best of 90.23m, did not make any further attempts. He clinched the gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest in 2023. The final for the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 is set for Thursday, September 18.

In the group stage qualification, Neeraj finished third in Group A, trailing behind Germany's Julian Weber and David Wagner. Weber secured direct qualification with a second attempt throw of 87.21m, leading the group after an initial throw of 82.29m. He also holds the season's World Lead throw of 91.51m.

Wagner, on the other hand, became the third thrower and the second German to achieve direct qualification from Group A with an 85.67m throw, marking his personal and seasonal best. This performance placed Neeraj in third position.

Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, fell short of the direct qualification mark, recording a throw of 84.11m to finish fourth in the group.

Sachin Yadav, the second Indian competitor in Group A, recorded a throw of 80.16m on his first attempt. He improved to 83.67m on his second attempt, but this was still below his personal and seasonal best of 85.16m. His effort was just shy of the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m, placing him sixth among the participants. Sachin must now await the final standings to determine his fate in the Championships.

Only the top 12 finishers will advance to the final. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are the other two Indian javelin throwers competing in Group B qualification, which is scheduled for later today.

Also read| 'No disrespect': Mohammad Yousuf defends 'pig' remark on Suryakumar Yadav, recalls Irfan Pathan’s 'dog' jibe at Shahid Afridi

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Navratri Kalash Sthapana 2025 date: Shubh muhurat, fasting rules, dos, and don'ts to follow during 9-day festival
Navratri Kalash Sthapna 2025 date: Know muhurat, fasting rules, dos and don'ts
US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'
US Commerce Secretary's BIG statement: 'India could lose access to...'
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre? How can India handle this challenge?
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre?
Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai, Pune, IMD issues red alert for…
Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai, Pune, IMD issues.
'Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya Rai, was very...': REAL reason why actress doesn’t work as often as she used to
'Salman Khan was very physical with Aishwarya': REAL reason why she doesn’t...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE