Neeraj Chopra wastes no time, qualifies for javelin final with first attempt at World Athletics Championships 2025

SPORTS
Neeraj Chopra is still in contention to become just the third male javelin thrower ever to successfully defend a World Championships gold medal, having qualified for the final in Tokyo on Wednesday.
India's prominent javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra secured his place in the final of the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo on Wednesday. The defending champion delivered an impressive throw of 84.85m on his first attempt in Group A of the qualification round, achieving direct qualification for the final. This throw exceeded the qualification threshold of 84.50m. Neeraj, who boasts a personal and seasonal best of 90.23m, did not make any further attempts. He clinched the gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest in 2023. The final for the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 is set for Thursday, September 18.
In the group stage qualification, Neeraj finished third in Group A, trailing behind Germany's Julian Weber and David Wagner. Weber secured direct qualification with a second attempt throw of 87.21m, leading the group after an initial throw of 82.29m. He also holds the season's World Lead throw of 91.51m.
BIG BREAKING NEWS FOLKS— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 17, 2025
Defending Champion Neeraj Chopra has made into the Men's Javelin Throw Final with first attempt of 84.85m at World Championships!
All the best for Final, Tomorrow at 03:53 PM IST
pic.twitter.com/2TPM3BzQ9Z
Wagner, on the other hand, became the third thrower and the second German to achieve direct qualification from Group A with an 85.67m throw, marking his personal and seasonal best. This performance placed Neeraj in third position.
Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, fell short of the direct qualification mark, recording a throw of 84.11m to finish fourth in the group.
Sachin Yadav, the second Indian competitor in Group A, recorded a throw of 80.16m on his first attempt. He improved to 83.67m on his second attempt, but this was still below his personal and seasonal best of 85.16m. His effort was just shy of the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m, placing him sixth among the participants. Sachin must now await the final standings to determine his fate in the Championships.
Only the top 12 finishers will advance to the final. Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are the other two Indian javelin throwers competing in Group B qualification, which is scheduled for later today.
