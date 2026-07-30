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Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at CWG 2026: Javelin final date, time and live streaming details

Neeraj Chopra will renew his rivalry with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's javelin final. Check the match date, IST time, live streaming, TV telecast details, and everything you need to know ahead of the gold-medal showdown.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at CWG 2026: Javelin final date, time and live streaming details
Neeraj Chopra (Courtesy: X)
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All three Indian javelin throwers—Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, and Yash Vir Singh—handled the windy conditions at Scotstoun Stadium and moved past the men’s javelin throw qualifying round on Day 8 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. They secured their spots among the top 12 athletes heading to the medal round.

Neeraj Chopra led the Indian contingent with a best throw of 79.61m on his second attempt. The live broadcast commentators highlighted what a milestone this is for Indian athletics: seeing three Indians qualify for the final really signals how strong the country's javelin team has become.

Here’s a quick look at the twelve finalists for the men’s javelin medal round. Neeraj Chopra was almost a lock for the final, but with Yadav and Vir Singh joining him, India has more than one shot at a medal.

Rank | Athlete | Country | Best Mark | Status  

1 Rumesh Pathirage, Sri Lanka, 82.84m – Qualified  
2 Anderson Peters, Grenada, 81.12m – Qualified  
3 Keshorn Walcott, Trinidad & Tobago, 80.45m – Qualified  
4 Julius Yego, Kenya, 80.10m – Qualified  
5 Neeraj Chopra, India, 79.61m – Qualified  
6 Cameron McEntyre, Australia, 78.90m – Qualified  
7 Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan, 78.63m – Qualified  
8 Keyshawn Strachan, Bahamas, 78.45m – Qualified  
9 Rohit Yadav, India, 78.37m – Qualified  
10 Yash Vir Singh, India, 78.36m – Qualified  
11 Ben East, England, 77.80m – Qualified  
12 Elvis Graham, Jamaica, 76.95m – Qualified  

How did the Indian athletes start? 

Yash Vir Singh opened strong with a first attempt at 73.89m. Rohit Yadav followed, launching 77.04m and putting himself in a great spot for qualification. Neeraj Chopra started conservatively with 76.28m, then ramped up his power on his second throw to land that qualifying mark of 79.61m.

Looking ahead, the men’s javelin throw final is shaping up to be a showdown. Neeraj Chopra and his teammates will compete for medals against some top talent, including Arshad Nadeem from Pakistan.

Men’s Javelin Throw Final  

Date: Night of July 31 or early morning August 1, 2026  
Time: 12:45 AM IST (August 1) / 8:15 PM BST (July 31)  
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Catch all the action live on the Sony LIV app and website, or tune in to the Sony Sports Network for the televised broadcast.

Also read| CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra tops Arshad Nadeem in qualifiers; three Indians enter javelin final

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