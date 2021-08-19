Neeraj Chopra, Olympics gold medallist, hospitalised in Panipat with high fever

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was admitted to a hospital in Panipat on Tuesday due to high fever. India's star javelin thrower left a welcome ceremony midway due to high fever and was then admitted to hospital. It is learnt that Neeraj Chopra is recovering well at the hospital and he decided to leave the function as a precautionary measure.

“A lot of people turned up and he reached the venue of the welcome function near his village on a cavalcade. It took time to reach the venue of the function. But midway into the function he was feeling exhausted and started having slight fever. So, he left the function and had taken rest at a house nearby,” a source told a news agency.

“There are some rumours that he has been taken to a hospital. It is not like that. He is all right, it's not a serious issue. Basically, he is feeling exhausted due to attending many functions non-stop after his arrival from Tokyo. He is taking rest at a place not very far from his house,” added the source.

Neeraj, 23, created history by becoming the Indian track-and-field athlete to win a gold in the Olympics. Neeraj Chopra is only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra. The star athlete, however, developed high fever after returning from Tokyo and underwent a COVID-19 test too.

“He has tested negative for COVID-19. But we have put all his engagements on hold for the time being,” a source said.

It is to be noted that Neeraj Chopra has been attending several felicitation ceremonies after his return to India. On Tuesday, he went to his native Khandra village, around 15 km from Panipat.